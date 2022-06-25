He asks for a haircut to Cristiano Ronaldo, but his father makes a joke: “There is only one Ronaldo … the Phenomenon!”

Each generation has its own idols. The father of a small fan of the Chelseawho should have fulfilled a particular wish of his son: a haircut to Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo of course, the five times Golden Ballformerly of real Madrid And Juventusstella al Manchester United. To make sure he understood, the boy also showed him a photo of CR7 from his cell phone.

The man nodded slybut as soon as he found himself in front of his son’s neck he put the plan into action evil. After shaving, the young man went to the bathroom and stood in front of the mirror. With his hands he stroked his head and realized that something was wrong. The of him was yes a cut to the Ronaldobut the iconic one of the Brazilian phenomenon flaunted to 2002 World Cup in Korea And Japan. Irritated and disappointed, he then turned to his father, addressing him violently: “Head of c …“. In response, the gentleman, amused, replied: “There is only one Ronaldo… the Phenomenon! “.