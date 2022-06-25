Harry Potter took possession of the magic wand

Outside of what represents the medieval tradition embodied by Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar, who steps on the border between reality and fiction due to his mention in the Gospel of Saint Matthew, the world of entertainment has been in charge of surrounding, with a special charm, to the figure of the magician.

On the podium, in order of appearance, would be: Fu Manchú, of Chinese origin and created by Sax Rohmer in 1913, who terrified with his macabre presence and his obsession with disappearing from the Western world; The Wizard of Oz, which jumped from the pages written by the American Frank Baum to the big screen, in 1939, to become a cult film signed by Víctor Fleming; and Merlin, who, although it is recorded that he existed in the twelfth century as an adviser to King Arthur, became world famous after 1963, thanks to the Disney studio film, “The Sword in the Stone.”

The diploma of honor would go to Mandrake, the comic book character who debuted in 1934, having been conceived by Lee Falk.

Despite the impact that each of them had at the time and being part of the collective imagination, none equals what was achieved by the magician’s apprentice who debuted at the end of the last century, to win the idolatry of new generations. Since his appearance on the British shelves, on June 26, 1997, Harry Potter began a literary phenomenon that would later be repeated in the cinema.

the most successful

On a train ride from Manchester to London, writer JK Rowling finally convinced herself that she had a good story on her mind: a pre-teen orphan who learns he has inherited powers and has been admitted to study at a specialist school.

He discovers that the fame of his parents has made him the center of attention of the community of magicians and together with two unconditional friends he will live different adventures, to face his greatest enemy: the murderer of his parents who also wants to destroy him.

Rowling created a true universe, including nomenclature, which she divided into seven books: “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”, “Harry Potter and the Goblet”. Of Fire”, “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” which, over time, have been translated into 65 languages, becoming the most successful literary saga of all time, with sales close to 500 million copies.

Predictably, the success of the character increased the salivation of Hollywood producers. In the end, Warner Bros. negotiated the rights with the author, who made sure to guarantee her voice, and her vote, in the most important decisions.

blockbuster

Harry Potter debuted on the big screen on November 16, 2001. Gone was the casting of more than 40,000 children who opted for the leading role that Daniel Radcliffe obtained, after receiving the approval of JK Rowling, who demanded that the main characters were British actors, to preserve the original spirit of the story. Rupert Grint and Emma Watsonthe unconditional ones, also met that requirement.

The eight films (the seventh book was divided into two) achieved a gross of close to eight billion dollars, giving the brand a value of 15 billion.