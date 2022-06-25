From Selena Gomez to Taylor Swift, this is how celebrities react to the US Court’s ruling on abortion

Celebrities including Viola Davis, Bette Midler, Stephen King and Selena Gomez have spoken out after the US Supreme Court on Friday overturned the Roe vs. Wadethe landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

These have been some of their reactions on social networks…

Bette Midler

“They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS has struck down #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as established law for over 50 years. How dare they? This #SCOTUS (Supreme Court of the United States) is absolutely deaf to the will and even to the real needs of the American people,” said Bette Midler, via Twitter.

Patricia Arquette

“This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster. From giving people the right to bear arms to taking away women’s right to autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t being reactive, we saw it coming. — Patricia Arquette, via Twitter.

Taylor Swift

“I am absolutely terrified that this is where we are, that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights over their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.” — Taylor Swift, via Twitter.

elizabeth banks

“It is very difficult for your country to tell you that the life you are actually living is not as important as some diving cells.” — Elizabeth Banks, on Instagram.

aisha tyler

“This is a dark day in American history. The Supreme Court destroyed the right of women to choose. The result will shatter women’s lives, impoverish children and families, destroy men’s financial burdens, and erode the American economy. This is a terrible tragedy for all of us.” — Aisha Tyler, via Twitter.

Viola Davis

“Destroyed. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! We the People”. — Viola Davis, via Twitter.

Seth MacFarlane

“Not long ago, this would have been dystopian science fiction. But the legacy of the 2016 election and the indelible mark of the Republican Party are printed here in black and white. How far will this go once again from American voters. Blame it on extremism or apathy, but this is America.” — Seth MacFarlane, via Twitter.

Cyndi Lauper

“Today is difficult, but we are not done because in this country the conversation and the fight for our civil rights will always continue. Equality for all, not just for some. Stand united with those of us who most need help at this time.” — Cyndi Lauper, via Twitter.

Andy Cohen

“What a sad day for this country. Arms for all and without reproductive rights. Twisted. Twisted.” — Andy Cohen, on Twitter.

Stephen King

“It is the best Supreme Court the 19th century has produced.” — Stephen King, on Twitter.

Alyssa Milano

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling overturning #RoeVsWade will have deadly consequences, and the damage will be greatest for people of color who already face disproportionate discrimination in our country and grapple with a dire maternal mortality crisis.” — Alyssa Milano, via Twitter.

Selena Gomez

“Seeing how a constitutional right is stripped away is horrible. A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of story.” — Selena Gomez, via Twitter.

Henry Winkler

“UNITED STATES, IF YOU NEVER VOTED, NOVEMBER is YOUR choice.” — Henry Winkler, via Twitter.

