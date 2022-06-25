From Lady Gaga to Emma Watson and Elle Fanning, these are the best looks of the two great red carpets of the Bafta and the Choice Awards 2022 – After a break due to the pandemic, the carpets… | Fashion

Fashion By: MARISA DEL BOSQUE













After a break due to the pandemic, the red carpets have returned with force this weekend.



On the one hand, the Royal Albert Hall London has once again dressed up to celebrate the 75th edition of the BAFTA Awards 2022. A red carpet that on this occasion became a loudspeaker about the situation of Ukrainewith messages of support for the Ukrainian population by many of the actresses and that was dominated by the black and white, with notes of color especially in blues and vibrant yellows, the tones of the Ukrainian flag. In any case the colors were not chosen at random; those responsible for the production companies had recommended avoiding extravagances and keep a low profile out of respect for the situation in Ukraine, something that did not detract from the shine of the event or the looks of Lady Gaga, Emma Watson, Catriona Balfe or Sienna Miller, among others.



On the other, the 27th edition of the Critics Choice Awards, which took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles and which brought together the great movie stars, some of them, such as Ariana DeBos and Lady Gaga, who also posed in a Impromptu London photocall that allowed them to ‘be present’ at both events, the one in London and the one in California. The result was a glamorous gala that featured Halle Berry, Kristen Stewart, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Kirsten Dunst, Mandy Moore and Maggie Gyllenhaal, to name a few of the many actresses who didn’t want to miss it.



These were the great starring looks of both red carpets.

