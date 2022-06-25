From being worth 7 million being a Rayados jewel to being unemployed and nobody wants him

June 24, 2022 10:17 p.m.

He was left without a job and today it hits him with all the unemployment, despite the fact that at the time he was valued at 7 million dollars as a Rayados de Monterrey player. A promising footballer who was fought over by several teams.

Such is the case of the Mexican-American element that was in dispute by both national teams to be called up for the national team, but today nobody remembers him, and on the contrary, he is unemployed.

In this sense, the player for whom nobody gives a peso, but at the time he was valued in millions, is Jonathan González, who did not enter Víctor Vucetich’s plans for the 2022 Opening.

Why isn’t he with Rayados?

Although according to Transfermarkt, the soccer player has a contract with Rayados de Monterrey, he was notified by the team not to appear for the preseason, since he would not be taken into account by Vuce.

