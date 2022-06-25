Fast X, Daniela Melchior reveals her character on the set in the company of Vin Diesel

The filming of Fast X in Italy has concluded, and while we prepare for the debut in the room, scheduled for May 29, 2023, the new entry in the cast Daniela Melchior takes the opportunity to give us some anticipation on her character.

Known for her role in Suicide Squad, Daniela Melchior recently joined the Fast & Furious family. She the actress has recently announced that she will play an important role in the film, of which, however, we still know almost nothing. Her first important information now comes from her Instagram profile, where Melchior shared a photo with Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the film. Accompanying the shot is a caption that says: “I always watch your back big brother”. Right here could be the first clue according to many, who have speculated that Melchior will play Dom’s sister.

Unfortunately we have no other information on Daniela Melchior’s character, but it appears that some anticipation could arrive in the coming months, with the entry of the film into post-production and therefore also an evolution in the marketing of the film. Fans obviously are hoping for some clips.

Daniela Melchior will not be the only new addition to the cast of Fast X, which will also include new entries Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno and Brie Larson. The film will be directed by Louis Leterrierwho took over from Justin Lin, who left the project earlier this spring.