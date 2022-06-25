Faitelson busted Canelo Álvarez for insulting Golovkin at a press conference

Faitelson busted Canelo for insulting Golovkin at a press conference (Photo: Twitter: Faitelson_ESPN/Canelo)

The first confrontation of the fight between Cinnamon Alvarez Y Gennady Golovkinone that sparked for more than a minute of tension face to face and that ended up exploding during the subsequent press conference, where the Mexican did not hold anything back against the Kazakh.

After keeping their eyes like authentic gladiators, during the questions managed by the promoter Eddie Hearn, highlighted the forced questioning about whether this was a personal fight for both of them. At the corner of Saul, the answer was automatic and he agreed with all possible words.

Among his most outstanding statements, they highlighted a couple of insults towards GGGbecause in addition to calling it “double-faced” and affirming that it is a personal conflict, the man from Guadalajara affirmed that Golovkin “he is an idiot”, “imbecile” or even “pend***”, depending on the translation that each one wants to give, for which some criticism was immediately poured against the Cinnamon.

How could it be otherwise, David Fatelson was one of the first to criticize the position of the Mexican fighter, since he coincided with the words of Golovkin where combat is just part of the sport and he mentioned that taking it to a personal plane would be losing his advantage.

“Canelo’s worst mistake would be to take the third fight with Gennady Golovkin on a personal level… That would mean losing all his apparent advantages…”

And it is that the words of Cinnamon Alvarez They were quite direct regarding the feeling of the fight, since the man from Guadalajara maintains that Golovkin has “talked a lot” about the true winner of the two previous fights, since he considers himself victorious in both.

“It’s personal to me. I am who I am. I do not pretend to be someone else or say things in the media and others in other places. It’s personal for me because he said a lot of things, ”Saúl expressed in part of his speech during the press conference.

And if that was not enough, Cinnamon launched into the following insults towards the Kazakh regarding his words abroad:

“I can’t wait to be in the ring. He’s two different people, he pretends to be a cool guy, but he’s not. He is an idiot, he is what he is. He pretends to be a nice guy, but in other places he talks a lot of sh*t”

Given these words, the person who acted most sensibly, at least before the media in the first press appearance, was Gennady Golovkin and his team, as they recognized the legacy of the Mexican in boxing and his recent successes; However, they denied that the fight was personal and “threw the ball” at the Aztec corner.

“(Cinnamon) He said it’s personal and I know it. I also know who I am but if you have a problem against me, I think it’s your problem and not mine because I have talked about what happened in those two fights ”

the fight between Canelo Alvarez Y Gennady Golovkin will be next September 17, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas, site where the two previous fights between the two took place.

In the first of them, which occurred in 2017, the judges’ cards marked a tie, while in the rematch a year later, Cinnamon he won by split decision, a result that was not well received by his fiercest critics.

