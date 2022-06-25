Everything we know about the arrival of Carlos Rotondi and Bruno Méndez

The Machine has not signed its first reinforcement yet, but it is getting closer.

The wait has been long, but Cruz Azul is getting closer to signing its first reinforcement, Everything indicates that now it would be this weekend, but since it is better to be cautious, the announcement must be made when the signature is already on paper.

For this occasion there are two names that sound a lot, yes, again… stove football is on fire in La Noria, well there is talk of the possible arrival of Carlos Rotondi and Bruno Méndez, the first almost a reality and the second with a complex panorama.

Rotondi will arrive at Cruz Azul for the 2022 Opening Tournament, waiting for the cement team to make it official in the next few hours, as there is talk that it could be over the weekend.

The Argentine has even said goodbye to the fans of his Defense and Justice team: “I only have words of thanks for all the people, it is a family, it is a moment of great nostalgia, it is not easy to say goodbye to a place that provided so much love.

“These are strange sensations, thanking everyone because I felt at home, they gave me unconditional love and thanking them for it”, He indicated in a video published by the club through social networks.

In the case of Bruno Méndez, even Ángel Romero himself gave us hope, Well, he said goodbye through his Instagram with the following: “It was a great pleasure to wear this great shirt. Thank you to my colleagues, staff and fans for your support always. I always tried to do my best for the club. I will take with me beautiful moments, learning and lifelong friends”, he wrote, saying goodbye to Internacional de Porto Alegre, before reporting to Corinthians, the club that owns his pass. But one detail caught the attention, Romero liked the post and that aroused the illusions of the fans.

Although according to reports by the journalist César Luis Merlo, the Uruguayan would have a very difficult time leaving due to its high cost.Instead, Rotondi would travel to Mexico over the weekend to report to the club.

