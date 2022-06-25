Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling do not have gender roles in their relationship

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling credit: Bang Showbiz

Since they met in the movie ‘Crossroads’, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes was a real crush. They began their relationship in 2011 and, since then, they have formed one of the most stable couples in Hollywood and also one of the most hermetic.

Few times, the artists have given signs about their relationship and their family, until now, that the actress has opened up a bit to tell about her dynamics with the actor.

Recently, Eva Mendes said in an interview that both she and Ryan do not have to fulfill gender roles in their home or in raising their daughters, since they constantly exchange family responsibilities.

The 48-year-old Hollywood star told Forbes she is “not an amazing cook” and that she hopes having Gosling at dinner will set a good example for her daughters Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6.

“I hope it shows my daughters that there are no specific gender roles that one should assume and that we are partners in this and that we are all partners in this, not only Ryan and I, but also our children,” she told the publication.

“It’s a team effort every day, so if you see me and him alternating doing certain things that, again, aren’t specific to gender stereotypes, I think that just creates balance and harmony,” Mendes added.

The self-proclaimed “kitchen fanatic” recently partnered with the women-founded, kitchen-focused company Skura Style and is now an ambassador as well as a co-owner.

Last May, she fell in love with the brand’s antimicrobial sponge, saying that washing dishes is a therapeutic experience in her home.

“Life is so chaotic. But the only thing I can control is my house, it’s my kitchen. So when I do the dishes it’s a meditation for me. It’s something deeper than just cleaning. It gives me clarity. A clean sink equals to a clear mind for me,” he said at the time.

After a multi-year hiatus from acting, the actress also revealed last month that she would like to return to acting, although she has some requirements before returning to the screen.

“I have a very short list of what I’m going to do. Before I had children, I was up for anything, that is, if it was a fun project,” she said during an appearance on ‘The View’. “But now I don’t want to do violence, I don’t want to do sexuality, I don’t want to do… the list is short.”

When asked if he would return to the big screen for a “special project” that meets his criteria, he replied, “I hope so. It has to be nice and clean.”