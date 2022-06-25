Ephemeris of June 26

On June 26, 1945, representatives of 50 countries signed in San Francisco (USA) the Charter of the United Nations (UN), by which the organization for the maintenance of international peace was constituted.

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS:

1541.- Assassination of Francisco Pizarro, conqueror of Peru.

1800.- Alessandro Volta announces the discovery of the first electric battery.

1925.- Premiere in Los Angeles of Charly Chaplin’s silent film “The Gold Rush”.

1947.- Conference in Paris on the Marshall Plan for US aid for the reconstruction of Europe.

1956.- Fidel Castro is arrested in Mexico with 20 other alleged members of the July 26 Movement.

1959.- Cuba breaks diplomatic relations with the Dominican Republic.

1969.- El Salvador breaks diplomatic relations with Honduras due to the harassment of Salvadorans residing in that country after losing a soccer match 3-0. Days later a conflict began that became known as “The Soccer War”.

1974.- General Pinochet assumes the presidential powers in Chile.

1974.- First purchase with a bar code, some chewing gum in a Marsh supermarket (Ohio, USA).

1975.- Colombian President López Michelsen decrees a state of siege to combat guerrilla attacks and a wave of kidnappings.

1977.- Last concert of the singer Elvis Presley, at the Marquet Square Arena in Indianapolis (United States).

1979.- Muhammad Ali announces his retirement from boxing.

1986.- Fifteen injured when a bomb hidden in a suitcase that was going to be loaded on an Israeli plane exploded at Madrid’s Barajas airport.

1997.- Published for the first time “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, JK Rowling’s literary debut.

1999.- The EU, Mercosur and Chile agree at the Rio de Janeiro Summit on a declaration to create a free trade area.

2000.- American scientists Craig Venter and Francis Collins announce the first draft of the human genome.

2001.- Mercosur and the EU ratify a Memorandum of Understanding that defines the cooperation between both blocs for the next six years.

2003.- The US Supreme Court declares the laws that punish homosexuality unconstitutional.

2008.- The US Supreme Court upholds the right to own firearms.

2011.- The EU agrees on the rules of bank bailouts so that it is the banks, and not the taxpayers, who pay the bill in case of bankruptcies.

2015.- USA legalizes homosexual marriage throughout the country.

2015.- 38 tourists die in a terrorist attack against a hotel in Tunisia.

2016.- The Iraqi Army announces the liberation of Falluja, held by Daesh since 2014.

2016.- Inauguration of the expansion of the Panama Canal, a milestone in modern engineering after nine years of construction.

2017.- A judge orders the exhumation of Salvador Dalí’s body after a paternity suit.

2017.- Mexican journalist Salvador Adame, kidnapped in May, is found dead.

2019.- Nigeria releases a hundred women and children kidnapped by Boko Haram.

2020.- The popular series “The Simpsons” announces that its characters will be voiced by people of their race.

BIRTHS:

1824.- William Thomson, Lord Kelvin, English physicist.

1892.- Pearl S. Buck, American writer.

1870.- Ignacio Zuloaga, Spanish painter.

1908.- Salvador Allende, president of Chile.

.- Estrellita Castro, Spanish actress and singer.

1922.- Eleanor Parker, American actress.

1928.- Yoshiro Nakamatsu, Japanese inventor.

1940.- Osvaldo Hurtado, president of Ecuador.

1956.- Chris Isaak, American rock musician.

1957.- Patty Smyth, American rock singer.

1961.- Greg Lemond, American cyclist.

1964.- Tommi Makinen, Finnish rally driver.

1968.- Paolo Maldini, Italian soccer player.

1971.- Massimiliano Biaggi, Italian motorcyclist.

1993.- Ariana Grande, American singer.

DEATHS:

1810.- Joseph M. Montgolfier, French inventor of the hot air balloon.

1878.- María de las Mercedes, queen of Spain, wife of Alfonso XII.

2012.- George R. Hearst, American press tycoon.

2013.- Bert Stern, American photographer.

2017.- Gerónimo “Momo” Venegas, Argentine trade unionist.

2018.- Henri Namphy, former Haitian president.

.- Víctor “Tiburón” Contreras, Chilean swimmer.

2019.- Édith Scob, French actress.

.- Max Wright, American actor.

2020.- Taryn Power, American actress.

2021.- Abdalelah Haroun, Qatari athlete. EFE

