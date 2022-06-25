Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth dazzle together on the carpet in Sydney

Maria I. Ortiz CONTINUE Maria I. Ortiz Updated: 05/26/2022 17:29h

If it’s been a little less than a month Elsa Pataky visited Spain to present the new campaign together with the footwear firm Gioseppo and dazzled with a spectacular physique, the result of disciplined training and healthy lifestyle habits; now we see her on the other side of the world with her also famous husband, Chris Hemsworth and how could it be otherwise, the spectacular physique of both, has not gone unnoticed.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth ©Instagram

On this occasion, the couple has made an appearance in Sydney to attend the premiere of ‘Interceptor’the new Netflix action movie in which Elsa herself stars and for which she prepared herself with very demanding physical training, as the actress herself told us.

And the physical results are more than evident, Elsa Pataky She feels very well with herself and in recent times she has also acquired an even stronger muscular structure thanks to training, a physical form in which she has also participated Chriswho she says has helped her in some of her training.

Elsa Pataky in a Lïllïan Khallouf dress and Bvlgari jewelry – ©Instagram

The premiere was held at the exclusive The Ritz hotel in Sydney (Australia) and for the occasion, elsa has opted for minimalism with a black dress with a halter neckline and a straight silhouette signed by Lillian Khallouf and made exclusively for her. Although at first sight and from the front her dress seemed simple, the back revealed a neckline that left her completely exposed, adding a touch of sensuality to the styling. Chris, for his part, produces the film and for the occasion he chose a suit with a blue vest, a white shirt and no tie, all from the firm BOSS.

Elsa complemented her style with fabulous jewelry from bvlgari diamonds, with the firm’s classic snake-shaped bracelets and matching earrings. To give even more prominence to the back and clear the neck, she has gathered her blonde hair in a high bun with a casual finish with loose strands, and has therefore added a touch of color with a red lipstick.

