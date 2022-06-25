Dwayne Johnson reveals the great love he feels for Mexico

Dwayne Johnson reveals the connection he feels with Mexican culture

Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock” (The Rock), is still unstoppable at 49 years old. At the end of 2019 he joined the world of tequila, with his brand “Tequila Teremana” which means, “tere” (earth) and “mana” (the powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us); “Spirit of the Earth”.

“La Roca” has had a successful career as an actor. In his first leading role in the movie “The Scorpion King” in 2002, he received 5.5 million dollars, achieving a world record as the actor who has received the highest payment in his debut as a leading man.

We cannot leave aside his impeccable career as a professional wrestler that made him the Champion of the Three Crowns, which means that he has been the winner of three of the most important titles of his promotion, such as a heavyweight title, a couples title and a second division title.

With his enthusiastic spirit in 2019 he dedicated himself to creating his beverage brand side by side with the workers in the agave fields in Mexico. In 2007, Dwayne Johnson made a trip during the filming of the film “Training Dad” (The Game Plan) and it was there that he discovered his affection for Mexico and its culture.

“I was able to drive to the perimeter of Mexico City. At that time, I was still on the rise, I was trying to turn my career around,” the actor revealed. “I have always loved culture and tequila, so it was an unforgettable trip.”

The Mexican Tequila Connection

In an interview with CNN Travel, the actor spoke of the close bond he has created with Mexican culture through his tequila brand.

“When I was young, in my house there was always tequila, whiskey, vodka and beer. I grew up with a true love for tequila and whiskey in particular. But the first time I visited Mexico, specifically Mexico City, I went to some places and enjoyed a local tequila.”

On that visit, his curiosity about the production of the drink was born, so he began to find out about the local tequila, his favorite.

“Until then I had enjoyed well-known and famous brands. But when I finally landed in Mexico in 2007, I enjoyed the local tequila. I loved. It was a really special connection. I remember buying as much as I could at these local places.”

Dwayne Johnson partnered with a Mexican family, experts in tequila manufacturing, with whom he built the new distillery located in the Jesús María municipality in the state of Jalisco, which the actor referred to as “it is a special place that I carry in my heart.” Currently Temerama is an incredible source of work with a total of 250 employees.

Dwayne Johnson’s relationship with wrestling

The actor said that he grew up in South Texas, a place steeped in professional wrestling. His grandfather and his father were great friends of important Mexican families “from the Warriors to Dos Caras.”

“I was always fascinated and amazed at wrestlers because they all wore masks and they were so… cool to me when I was little. I loved professional wrestling, and the wrestlers were my heroes. And especially when I moved to South Texas, I saw them every night!” Johnson added.

The actor was interested in seeing the fights, since the style they handled was totally different from that of the United States. Thanks to his father, he was able to enter the dressing rooms and get to know the inside of the sport, something that made him feel much more excited, meeting the heroes up close.

One of the things that left him most enchanted with the sport was the commitment of the fighters by not removing their mask at any time, not even to shower. When he asked his father why, he understood everything, “’They’re protecting the business. It’s what we do and it’s what they do’. In that culture that is what is important for them, that they never reveal their identity. So that took my idea of ​​my heroes to a whole new level.”

With information from CNN in Spanish

