Dwayne Johnson reveals the great love he feels for Mexico

By Mariolga Vilchez

Dwayne Johnson reveals the connection he feels with Mexican culture

Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock” (The Rock), is still unstoppable at 49 years old. At the end of 2019 he joined the world of tequila, with his brand “Tequila Teremana” which means, “tere” (earth) and “mana” (the powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us); “Spirit of the Earth”.

“La Roca” has had a successful career as an actor. In his first leading role in the movie “The Scorpion King” in 2002, he received 5.5 million dollars, achieving a world record as the actor who has received the highest payment in his debut as a leading man.

We cannot leave aside his impeccable career as a professional wrestler that made him the Champion of the Three Crowns, which means that he has been the winner of three of the most important titles of his promotion, such as a heavyweight title, a couples title and a second division title.

