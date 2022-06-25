Duván Vergara will not be registered with the first team; will play in Raya2 of Expansión MX

The directive of scratched made the decision not to register the player Duvan Vergara with the squad of the first team for the tournament Opening 2022 but it will be part of the list of stripe2 of the MX Expansion League.

In this way they will prevent Duvan lose time and can get regularity so that once his rehabilitation is over, he begins to take minutes with the affiliate team before determining if he will stay for the next semester.

The Colombian has been inactive since the end of January this year after he suffered torn ligaments in his right knee, which took him away from the courts and also made him miss the Club World Cup with The gang.

Also, According to Canal 6 Deportes, the positions of foreign players of the first team that were available, are already occupied by Rodrigo Aguirre while German Berterame Y Joao Rojas are close to signing a contract and thus will close the 10 places of Not Trained in Mexico (NFM).

For its part, scratched will face each other this Saturday, June 25 America From Cali in the BBVA Stadium sharp at 9:00 p.m. in actions of his last preparation game prior to his debut in the Opening 2022.

