Director Luis Carlos Hinojos

Chihuahua, Chih.- Although in the statement issued this afternoon by the Autonomous University of Chihuahua after the results of the Ceneval exam were announced a week ago, it was announced that accepting more students was being analyzed, in the case of the director of Medicine and Sciences Biomédicas, Dr. Luis Carlos Hinojos, affirmed that it is totally impossible for the Faculty to accept more new students since, previously, at the request of the rector, they expanded from 500 to 800 -300 more than in previous years- the spaces for Medicine and also increased from 50 to 100 Biomedical Engineering and Physical Therapy. This was stated, pointing out that they cannot increase enrollment beyond their possibilities because they are conditioned by clinical spaces and therefore must be responsible.

Questioned in a telephone interview about the possibility of expanding the list of accepted students, Dr. Luis Carlos Hinojos began by noting that the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences was, if not the one that had the most admission applications, then one of the most. He pointed out that they had no more and no less than 1,840 students taking the Ceneval exam at the Faculty, of which 1,347 took it to enter Medicine.

He recalled that in the case of Medicine, students enter the so-called selective semester and stressed that, prior to taking the entrance exam, “we made a very big effort”, that originally they were going to accept the 500 students who had been accepting years ago, but the rector, Jesús Villalobos Jión, “asked us, sensitive to the situation, to expand to 700 (students) and then, given the great demand, we still decided to expand it to 800. It is a very high number, 300 more.”

That is why Luis Carlos Hinojo stated that after having made that important prior effort to expand the spaces for the selective semester by 60 percent, it was “very, very difficult for us after 800 to expand further.”

He stated that the same thing happens in the case of the other two degrees of the Faculty, such as Biomedical Engineering and Physical Therapy, where the initially enabled spaces were 50 and they ended up accepting 100 in each of them.

Similarly, the director recalled that in the case of the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, the acceptance of students “is conditioned by clinical spaces.” “We are very limited by the clinical fields,” he stressed, recalling that from the fifth semester the work is in hospitals.

Also, in another aspect, Dr. Hinojos pointed out that accepting more students than they can materially attend would translate into a notable increase in dropout rates, recalling that Medicine already presents, both nationally and internationally, one of the highest data on the matter.

“In reality, what else would I want, to have a faculty, bigger,…”, he affirmed, if it were about wishes, but immediately afterwards he asserted that for everything previously put forward they had “to be responsible”.