Depp asks to remove “inappropriate argument” from Amber Heard’s lawyer

By Corina Gonzalez

Mexico City, June 1 (AS México).- On May 27, the final arguments in the judgment for defamation of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard. Subsequently, the deliberations began. However, the jury did not reach a unanimous verdict last Friday, so, after a break for Memorial Day, the deliberations continued on May 31.

While both parties await a verdict, the actor’s legal team is seeking to have some statements made by one of the actress’s attorneys removed and not considered by the jury.

DEPP LEGAL TEAM REQUESTS REMOVE RECORD OF “IMPROPER ARGUMENT”

The legal team representing Johnny Depp has filed a motion to strike part of Amber Heard’s closing argument from the record, so that it will not be considered by the currently deliberating jurors.

The statement they seek to remove, made by Heard’s attorney Ben Rottenborn, says ruling in favor of Depp would send a bad message to other victims of domestic violence.

“Think of the message that Mr. Depp and his lawyers are sending to Amber and, by extension, to all victims of family abuse everywhere,” Rottenborn said.

“If you didn’t take the photo, it didn’t happen. If you took photos, they are fake. If you didn’t tell your friends, you’re lying. If you told your friends, you are part of the deception. If you didn’t seek medical treatment, you weren’t hurt. If you sought medical attention, you are crazy […] And if you finally decided that enough is enough, you’ve had enough fear and enough pain and you have to leave to save yourself, you’re a gold digger. That is the message that Mr. Depp asks you to send,” said the actress’s lawyer.

Depp’s lawyers described the argument as “inappropriate” and asked the judge to instruct the jury to ignore it and review the Special Verdict Form. However, Judge Penney Azcarate did not accept the motion. According to FOX5 DC court reporter Katie Barlow, Azcarate said the case is out to the jury.

