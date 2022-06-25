Dani Fernández delights his fans at PortAventura

The first edition in Spain of MTV Push Live by PortAventura World has arrived at the theme park this weekend. This show is running until this Sunday June 26 in the Bang Bang West area of ​​the resort.

If this Friday Dani Fernández was the great protagonist, today Saturday is Belén Aguilera’s turn. For tomorrow the stage has been reserved for Ptazeta, the queen of urban music and who will be in charge of closing the event in style.

MTV Push is the MTV initiative that, since 2009, supports selected emerging artists every month, giving them the opportunity to launch their musical careers. Well-known names such as Justin Bieber, Imagine Dragons, Ariana Grande, Selena Gómez, Dua Lipa or Billie Eilish have been MTV Push artists.

Now it is the turn of the Spanish artists. In addition to enjoying this unique musical experience, attendees will be able to enjoy the unique attractions and shows offered by the theme park. Tickets are already on sale on the PortAventura World website.

The General Manager of PortAventura World, David García, explains that the resort wants to reach a young audience in particular through actions linked to music and live concerts. That is why MTV is an excellent partner, which also projects them internationally. For his part, Carlos Martínez, Vice President Country Manager Paramount Iberia, assures that they have found in PortAventura World the best partner and the best possible location.