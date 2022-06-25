Dani Fernández, Belén Aguilera and Ptazeta, at the MTV Push Live in PortAventura – Culture

Dani Fernández, Belén Aguilera and Ptazeta are the three Spanish singers selected to participate in the first edition in Spain of MTV Push Live by PortAventura World, an initiative aimed at supporting emerging artists that is being held this week at the PortAventura amusement park, in Tarragona.

MTV Push Live by PortAventura World will take place on June 24, 25 and 26 in the Bang Bang West area of ​​the entertainment complex, with live performances by Dani Fernández (June 24), Belén Aguilera (June 25 ) and Ptazeta (June 26).

MTV Push is the MTV initiative that, since 2009, has supported selected emerging artists each month, giving them the opportunity to launch their musical careers.

Well-known names such as Justin Bieber, Imagine Dragons, Ariana Grande, Selena Gómez, Dua Lipa or Billie Eilish have been MTV Push artists. “Now the turn of the Spanish artists has come,” the organizers point out in a statement.

In addition to enjoying this musical experience, attendees will be able to enjoy the attractions and shows offered by the theme park.

The general manager of PortAventura World, David García, explains that the park wants to reach young audiences in particular through actions linked to music and live concerts.

“That is why MTV is an excellent partner, which also projects them internationally,” they point out from the complex.

Dani Fernández (Alcázar de San Juan, Ciudad Real, 1991) is a singer and composer who was part of the band Auryn and who began his solo career after the group split. He has released two albums and among his best-known songs are “Disparos”, “Bailemos” and “Clima tropical”.

Belén Aguilera (Barcelona, ​​1995), one of the emerging voices of national pop, became known under the name “The girl and the piano” and became a viral phenomenon thanks to home videos in which she appeared performing hits from other artists. She has participated in the musical program La Voz and has collaborated with singers like Edurne or Lola Índigo.

The Canarian rapper Zuleima González (Arucas, 1998), artistically known as Ptazeta, is 24 years old and has gone from anonymity to success in just a few months thanks to songs like “Mami”, which went viral in the middle of the pandemic. She recently released her first album, “The party at the house”.