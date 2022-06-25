Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance for a collection of nft

According to reports from the FT, the agreement requires the player to create his own collection of nft, sold exclusively by Binance. “The relationship with the fans is very important to me,” said the player, “so I wanted to be part of this NFT platform to create unprecedented experiences to be lived.” Sports stars are no stranger to this type of bond with crypto companies. Just think of Lionel Messi, who became the global brand ambassador of the token company Socios last March. Or Crypto.com, which for $ 700 million gave its name to the Los Angeles stadium, and all the crypto ads that aired at the Super Bowl.

However, the news of the agreement between CR7 and Binance generated some surprise in the public. The moment of crisis that all crypto assets are experiencing does not seem transitory. The fall of bitcoin, which fell to 30% of the value it recorded last November 2021, wiped out five years of earnings: a collapse that from many quarters made scream for a “new Lehman Brothers”. But the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, has no doubts about his investment: “Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers in the world and transcends sport, he has become an icon for many sectors”.

And as competitors from Binance, Coinbase, Gemini and Crypto.com announce layoffs, Changpeng Zhao announces that not only does his business remain strong, but that he will continue to hire massively new talent, concluding more “spectacular deals”. That Cristiano Ronaldo is about to revive the fortunes of cryptoassets?