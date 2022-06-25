Club América thrashes Morelia in a friendly with a brace from Viñas

The America club closed its preseason with a friendly match behind closed doors at the Coapa facilities against the Atletico Morelia Canaries of the MX Expansion Leaguea match that ended with a scandalous win for the locals with a resounding 5-0 in which their forwards ‘shone’ with their forcefulness.

Federico Vinas he was the ‘man of the match’ by scoring twice, a performance that comes just at the moment in which the charrúa is put as one of the candidates to leave the club, which seeks to lighten its list of players not trained in Mexico for add to a new reinforcement.

In addition to Viñas, Roger Martínez, Alejando Zendejas and the youth squad also scored Roman Martinez.

This is undoubtedly good news for Tano Ortíz ahead of Club América’s debut in the 2022 Apertura, since in this preseason they have scored 16 goals in 5 games played.

In this preseason, América tied 1-1 with FC Juárez, won 4-2 against Cancún FC, lost 1-3 against Pumas UNAM, won 5-1 against Santos Laguna and now added its third victory with a 5-0.

They have scored, Román Martínez (4), Diego Valdés (3), Federico Viñas (2), Alejandro Zendejas (2), Juan Otero (2), Richard Sánchez (1), Jürgen Damm (1), Roger Martínez (1) .

