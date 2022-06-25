class. Haaland and Kean: help!

TURIN – They are young, they are public figures, they have a lot of money in their pockets and, if they are not beautiful, they still have the physique sculpted by athletes that allows them to wear anything. In addition, many are real fashion victims. We mix all these ingredients and an explosive cocktail can come out, sometimes even unintentionally comical, often detrimental to good taste and the canons of true elegance.

WHAT A SUMMER – We want to talk about the “simple” summer outfit of Renato Sanches with a hat so as not to get sunstroke? And what about the nude look of Paulo Dybala enriched with a pearl necklace? My dog ​​is envious of the Mastiff collars – with a medal for address and telephone number – exhibited by Leao. Better to keep quiet about the shirts sported by Benzema e Haalandwhile a Paul Pogba we recommend that you take note of one of Coco Chanel’s famous phrases: “Before you leave, look in the mirror and take something off“. I suggest that Balotelli, Boateng, Cissè, Dani Alves, Neymar, Moise Kean and many others would also do well. Fortunately, there are a Cristiano Ronaldo always impeccable or a light-hearted and at the same time elegant Mohamed Salah with a simple shirt or tuxedo.