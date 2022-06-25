Christian Bale reveals why he has not seen The Batman | Atomix

For many, the best interpretation of Batman on the big screen is that of Christian Bale in The Dark Knight trilogy. However, Robert Pattinson and batman have questioned this again and again. With an international box office of almost $800 million dollars, many people saw the work of Matt Reeves. Well, there’s actually one very important person who hasn’t, Christian Bale, who has finally revealed why he has not had the opportunity to see this tape.

In a recent interview with Variety, Bale was asked about this specific topic, and has pointed out that he simply has not had the time to see batman. However, the actor plans to change this as soon as possible. This was what he commented:

“I have not seen it yet. I’ll see. Listen friend, I… it’s amazing how few movies I see. All the directors I work with, I’ve seen a couple of his films, and they always look at me and say, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I really like to savor movies, and I don’t want to see too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert [Pattinson] he is an absolutely wonderful actor. We met, talked about it a little bit ahead of time, and I heard wonderful things.”

Christian Bale admits he still hasn’t seen #TheBatman: “Listen, it’s amazing how few films I see.” #ThorLoveAndThunder https://t.co/z89jsammEj pic.twitter.com/HJhdl8ZdLz — Variety (@Variety) June 24, 2022

In the past, Bale has mentioned that he hadn’t even seen a single MCU movie. before landing the role of Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder. With rigorous training and constant career roles for him, it seems that the actor does not have time to stop for a moment and enjoy today’s cinema.

On related topics, HBO Max is working on an animated Batman Azteca movie. Similarly, fans organize event of batmanforever.

Although The Dark Knight trilogy is spectacular, and each of these three films could be considered the best of the superhero genre, batman is a better interpretation of the character from the comics. Both are good on their own merits.

