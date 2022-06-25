Chris Pratt affirms that the voice that will put Mario will be different from the original

Chris Pratt will lend his voice to Mario in the animated film about the iconic character of Nintendo. 36 years after the launch of Super Mario Brosthe video game, the plot of this new film adaptation is still unknown.

However, there are rumors that the film could be musical or that this new release could be the beginning of an extensive cinematic universe for the video game franchise.

By the way, the video game community has expressed its doubts regarding the choice of the actor. Even those responsible for the project have come out to defend Pratt’s participation, something that the film’s own producer, Chris Meledandri, did, highlighting his interpretation.

About, Chris Pratt spoke with Variety and responded to the criticism and stated that his Mario dub is nothing like the Nintendo original. “I do the voice of an animated character, it’s up to date and unlike anything you’ve heard before in the world of Mario“he clarified.

In that sense, the actor said he felt calm and proud of what he had achieved so far in the film. “I worked really closely with the directors, we tried a few things and we got something that I’m really proud of… I can’t wait for people to see it and hear it,” he said.

DELAY IN THE PREMIERE

The new film based on the successful video game franchise “Super Mario Bros.”, in which the Japanese company Nintendo and the Universal film studio are working, has been delayed until April 2023.

This was announced by the legendary video game designer and producer of the Japanese firm Shigeru Miyamotocreator of the famous plumber, in a message through Nintendo’s Japanese profile on the social network Twitter.

“After consultation with our partner Chris from the production company Illumination, we have decided to change the world premiere date to spring 2023,” says the message Miyamoto, who apologizes for the inconvenience and asks “for a little more time to make a film fun”.

WHICH ACTORS PARTICIPATE IN THE ANIMATED MOVIE?

In addition to the participation of Chris Prattthe film also features Charlie Day and Anya Taylor-Joy, who voice the franchise’s main characters, her brother Luigi and Princess Peach, respectively.

Also part of the dubbing cast are Keegan-Michael Key, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson and Sebastian Maniscalco.

This is the second movie about the popular plumber. In 1993 premiered “Super Mario Bros.“, a film starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo that was a box office and critical failure but later became a cult film.

