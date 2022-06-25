Chris Hemsworth wants to quit playing Thor before fans get bored

With the upcoming release of Thor: Love and Thunder Chris Hemsworth’s version of Thor Odinson will become the first member of the original Avengers lineup to have four solo films.

In that sense, as Marvel Studios has already withdrawn several of the main group members from avengersit is inevitable to wonder what will happen to Thor after love and thunder.

So far no plans have been announced for Thor 5 And while Taika Waititi had already indicated that Jane Foster / Mighty Thor will not be a replacement for the God of Thunder, now Chris Hemsworth himself reiterated that he wants to continue playing the character he first embodied in 2011.

Particularly during an interview with Total Film, Hemsworth assured that he would be willing to continue playing Thor as long as there are good stories with the character. However, he warned that he does not intend to force his continuity with the character if there is no interest from the fans.

“Every time, if the opportunity arises and presents itself, I’m open to any creative exploration that may occur, thanks to different writers and directors,” Hemsworth said. “But I love playing the character, I really do. It always comes down to: ‘Is this script different from the previous one? Are we repeating something?’ And when it gets too familiar, I think that’s when I’d have to say, ‘Yeah, no, this isn’t… I think…’. I would like to get out before people tell me to get out.”

More about Marvel Studios

But for now there would still be interest in Hemsworth’s version of Thor from both fans and Marvel Studios. In fact, in the same article the president of that company, Kevin Feige, said that “There are many, many other Thor stories in the comics that we talk about a lot. And as we watch Chris Hemsworth continue to grow and evolve as a great acting talent, I would be excited to see how this complex character continues to evolve.”

In addition, in a parallel conversation with the Extra portal, Hemsworth stressed his love for the character.

“I love it. I love it (playing Thor). I’ll be back for more and more until someone kicks me off the stage, you know.” commented the actor. “I’m lovin ‘it. My whole career has been based on playing this character and coming back again and again and playing him with different directors and different casts has been an absolute joy. And, yeah, we’ll see what the fans want, and I don’t know, I’m up for anything that’s nice and having a good time. That’s what this experience in the Marvel world has been for me, so come on.”

Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released this July 7 and probably the fate of the franchise of the god of thunder will depend on its reception. But of course the first reactions for the film have been quite favorable and Marvel Studios would already be looking at the announcement for its next great saga.