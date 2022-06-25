Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” join Amazon Studios for a new movie

Amazon Studios is working on a new movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. According to the Deadline site, the title of this production is ‘Red One’, an action comedy, suitable for the general public, which will take place in a Christmas context.

As for the direction, this will remain in the hands of Jake Casdanresponsible for the new ‘Jumanji’ franchise, while the script will be in charge of Chris Morganwith whom Kasdan has previously collaborated for several films in the saga, ‘Fast and Furious’.

When is Red One released?

As the film begins production in the coming months, Hiram García, the president of Production for Seven Bucks Productions, spoke with Collider to give more details about the possible release date.

“What I can tell you is that it’s a very big Christmas movie. We’ve always wanted to do a Christmas movie, but we didn’t want to do the typical Christmas movies that tend to be a little bit broader, I think, in tone.”

A plot similar to “Guardians of the Galaxy”

Garcia also explained that ‘Red One’ will have a very similar plot to Guardians of the Galaxy, in terms of its overall pacing.

“We were looking for something that fit the tone and style of DJ and what DJ brings to the table, so we were able to come up with a really fun Christmas idea, but much more Hobbs & Shaw in tone, more Guardians of the Galaxy in terms of tone and atmosphere, because it is about crazy mythological elements, turning many tropes that we know about parties, but also with a lot of action and travel around the world, “the prominent executive detailed.

