Chevrolet Onix 2023, price in Mexico: Features, versions and photos

As we had anticipated, the Chevrolet Onix 2023 announces news for our country. From now on, this model will be imported from China —it is no longer manufactured in Mexico—, and with the change of country of origin some adjustments come to the range, mainly in the supply of engines. Here we tell you what are its new features and price in Mexico.

The first thing to know is that the 1.2-liter turbo engine will no longer be available for any version of the 2023 model. From now on, the range is made up of a 1.3 liter naturally aspirated engine 101 hp and 96 lb-ft, exclusive to versions with manual transmission; versions with automatic transmission (six changes) will carry the 1.0-liter turbocharged engine 116 hp and 129 lb-ft.

At the design level there is no news, except in the top-of-the-range version, which is now called Premier Redline and debuts black finish for the grille, mirror caps, emblems and 16″ aluminum wheels, with some red accents. All versions are available with six body color options: White, Platinum Grey, Ultramarine Blue, Metallic Beige, Scarlet Red and Black In the top-of-the-range version, you can choose two-tone maple or black upholstery.

The Chevrolet Onix 2023 has not specified the equipment of each version, although it does announce a range consisting of five versions: LTTM, LTTA, LSTM, LSTA and Premier Redline. The top of the range will have infotainment with an 8″ screen, OnStar system, wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, reverse camera, sunroof, among others. The brand emphasizes that all versions will have electronic stability control and six airbags.

The Chevrolet Onix 2023 prices in Mexico depart from 303,900 pesos. Its sales will begin at the end of July, imported from the General Motors facilities in Sandong, China. Its production in our country recently ended to focus the factory on the production of more SUVs.

Chevrolet Onix 2023: Price in Mexico

Onix LSTM (1.3 liters) 303,900 pesos Onix LS TA (1.0 liter turbo) 327,400 pesos Onix LTTM (1.3 liters) 351,400 pesos Onix LT TA (1.0 liter turbo) 376,900 pesos Onix Premier Redline (1.0 liter turbo) 392,400 pesos

Among the main competitors of the Chevrolet Onix 2023 in our country we will find subcompact sedans of the stature of Volkswagen Virtus, KIA Rio Sedan, Nissan Versa, Mazda2 Sedan, Honda City, Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Accent, to mention the most relevant.