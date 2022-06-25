“Chelsea thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo, Boehly meets Mendes”

Challenging week that of Chelsea . The American entrepreneur Todd Boelhy the new owner of the London team, has set up a new Board of Directors of which he is no longer a member Marina Gravonskaia , departing after 19 years from Stamford Bridge. Boelhy has decided to take on the role of interim sporting director and has already taken the first step: to meet Jorge Mendes the agent of Cristiano Ronaldo which could leave the Manchester United . He writes it The Athletic.

“Boehly-Mendes: meeting in Portugal”

Boehly and Mendes met in Portugal last week. “One of the topics discussed was the possible transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea”. Cr7 may also decide to stay at United, but apparently he is worried and therefore is looking around after just one year of his return to Manchester from Juve.

Chelsea have lost their center forward, Romelu Lukakuwhich will return toInter. Plus, taking Ronaldo would weaken a direct opponent. At United they will do everything possible not to lose their spearhead as seven other players have already left. And Ronaldo would be dissatisfied with the team’s transfer market. Recently, there has also been talk of an interest from Bayern Monaco for the Portuguese, but the denials arrived immediately.