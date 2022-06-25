Camille Vasquez from Johnny Depp’s lawyer to hero during flight emergency

One of the unexpected figures left by the judgment Come in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp it was the lawyer Camille Vasquezwho stole the looks for his great presence and for the statements he obtained from Heard that helped his client a lot.

Since the trial ended, the cameras have not stopped following Camille to the become a media figure for some, so his latest action had great relevance on social networks.

And it is that, during a Los Angeles to New York flight in which she was did not hesitate to help during an emergency and was one of the first to respond to the situation.

CAMILE VASQUEZ RESPOND DURING EMERGENCY

During the flight of Camille Vasquez on the airline American Airlines a men approximately 70 years fell suddenly on the ground near the first class seats where the lawyer was next to her bodyguard.

The passengers began to shout loudly at the alert, while Camille and her bodyguard did not hesitate and left. They got up from their seats to start helping the man endangered.

According to witnesses at the scene, the lawyer quickly took her phone and contacted someone, who would be one of his uncles being a doctor by professionwho gave him the indications to know the state of health of the man.

Thus, Camille began to take the pulse and feel the heart of the affected looking for some serious problem. For his part, the bodyguard withdrew his Smart watch Of the brand Manzana and placed it on the man so that measure your pulse and heart rate.

The help they both gave was supported by Surgeon who was also passenger on the flight and who arrived minutes later to continue with the attention.

This situation caused the plane to return to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), where the 70 year old man it was escorted alive and conscious off the plane to be transferred to the hospital.

About Camille Vasquezone of the stewardesses of the plane would have decided to give her and her bodyguard two bottles, one of champagne and another of Merlot as thanks for their great action. In addition, when questioned about the situation, she named the lawyer as the “Wonder Woman” for his way of acting.

The portal TMZ He was the first to report the situation supported by the testimonies of witnesses who were on the flight. The portal was later able to confirm the story by contacting a spokesperson for American Airlines.

Another detail that confirmed his presence on the flight was a tik tok video shared by user Odalyz (@odalyzzzzz)who three days ago shared a video in which he expresses his emotion at finding the lawyer on the flight.

In the material you can see the lawyer be nice and also with very happy to see that they recognize her, so he does not hesitate to get up from his seat to pose with her in her video.

CAMILLE VASQUEZ AND HER ROLE IN THE TRIAL OF JOHNNY DEPP

When the trial entered the stage of having Amber Heard and Johnny Depp as witnesses was when the lawyer Camille Vasquez took on great relevance.

She is part of the Brown Rudnick Law Firm hired by Depp to defend him. Camile is a litigator who specializes in formulate strategies in offensive and defensive judgments for problem customers. It is also expert in reputation management and crisis communication.

When he took it upon himself to question Heard, he managed to get her to admit that did not comply with donating the 7 million dollars that he had obtained in his divorce with the actor as he had promised. In the same way, she managed to make her doubt her and stop her from following her strategy of trying to convince the jury by seeing them face to face with her answers.

Johnny Depp ended up being favored in the trial and will have to receive a compensation of 10.5 million dollars when finding Amber Heard guilty of defamation. As to Camille Vasquezthanks to his great work was promoted to partner of the Brown Rudnick Law Firm Litigation and Arbitration Practice Group.