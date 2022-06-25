Camila Cabello Songs on The Voice

After a long wait, the next season of The Voice is finally underway. Recordings for the blind auditions have just finished this week, marking the debut of singer Camila Cabello, 25, who joins the panel of coaches to discover the best voices in the USA.

The Cuban-American performer is no stranger to singing competitions, her experience on the US version of The X Factor proves it, so it will be tough competition for the other coaches. Iconic pop/rock star Gwen Stefani returns for her sixth season, EGOT winner John Legend for her seventh, and country singer Blake Shelton also returns, though he’s been since the show’s beginning nonstop.

As is often the case in this format, it is likely that Camila will have the opportunity to turn her chair around for an artist who dares to sing one of her songs, and thanks to her most recent album, FamilyThere is a wide repertoire to choose from.

Today in WORLDWIDE We take the opportunity to make a list of the best songs of this young musical promise, which have been presented by various artists at different stages of the competition. Although there are spectacular performances Around the globe, we will focus on the version of the NBC network, to find out a little about what this new season will bring us.

Miss (Madi Castillo vs. CammWess)

We begin with an entertaining battle between Texan Madi Castillo, whom all coaches from season 18 they wanted to have on their team, against CammWess. John Legend, his coach, gave them this duet with Shawn Mendes so they could make the most of their chemistry and stage presence. The result was a fiery battle that left no one indifferent.

Havana (Lela)

The young Colombian singer, Lela, arrives at The Voice auditions wanting to demonstrate her culture to the fullest. With impressively high notes and dancing, she manages to take the chairs of Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson in season 15, performing one of Camila Cabello’s signature works, in which she even made use of the Spanish version of the song.

“I love when they start singing in Spanish,” Kelly clarified, “I think it’s a really cool part of radio today, I don’t think there are many people doing it. No one had done it this season,” she explained, and to try to win over Lela, she assured her that she would push her bilingual singing “because I think it’s necessary for radio”.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Brittney Lawrence vs. Paxton Ingram)

When it comes to unexpected duets, this is one of the combinations that wins the prize just for belonging to the team Blake. Brittney and Paxton, as one of the few pop artists on their team, manage to impress with a complicated and interesting battle that only grows in intensity, while telling the story perfectly involved in the emotional part of the song.

Brittney shone with her powerful voice, hitting notes with tremendous force, while her rival experimented with more dynamics that were praised by both Pharrell Williams and Christina Aguilera.

ConsequencesLynnea Moorer

Lynnea’s path has not been easy, this young woman did not manage to turn any chairs in season 15, but ended up being selected by the fifth coach, the country singer Kelsea Ballerini, to be part of the parallel stage of The Voice, the Combackstage (the Return), with which she came to be crowned the winner and make a place for herself within Kelly Clarkson’s team at the live galas.

Lynnea gives an emotional introduction, the first of her ballads sung live, and manages to handle a really complicated version very well.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Samuel Harness vs. KJ Jennings)

Samuel, a contestant with a very raspy voice, and KJ, a jazz singer, never imagined that their battle would be this duet between Camila and Shawn, but they are even more surprised when they discover that their rehearsal advisor is the original singer-songwriter. Camila provides her advice and criticism in Season 21, as a taste of what’s to come this fall.

Camila surprised both participants, appearing after John left his students on tenterhooks. “They’re singing my first song, from when I was a fetus baby!” she said.

Samuel and KJ make an excellent presentation, vocally speaking the coaches praise KJ for his “impeccable technique”, while with Samuel it is precisely that “crudeness” in his way of singing that made him contrast with his opponent’s voice, a chemistry unique that made John Legend a coach proud. @worldwide