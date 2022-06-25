Brad Pitt announces his retirement from Hollywood. What are you going to do now?

Brad Pitt seems to have closed a chapter in his acting career. After a recent interview granted to GQPitt announced that, at 58, “his time in Hollywood is over”.

The actor mentioned, in a reflective tone, that he would be going through the last stage of a career where he participated in films such as Legends of the Fall, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button or Mr. and Mrs. Smith: “For some time now, I see myself in my last stage What will this new phase be like? How am I going to figure it out?”, he expressed.

However, he hopes to remain linked as Film producersomething he had been doing with his company Plan B while acting. On this facet, she mentioned: “I am one of those creatures that speaks through art. I just want to be creating things. If I am not creating, I am dying”.

During the talk, he showed his most intimate side by talking about the moments in which he suffered from depression and loneliness “I’ve always felt alone. Alone when I was little, alone even hereand until recently I have not felt more supported by my friends and my family,” he said.

At the same time, he told how he has done to leave those feelings behind: “I spent years with a low-grade depression, and it was not until i came to terms with thattrying to embrace all sides of myself, the beauty and the ugliness, that I was able to catch those moments of contentment.”

Despite the announcement, there are still two projects in which Brad Pitt will participate; first in the movie Bullet Trainwhich will premiere next August 4 and then in an Apple TV thriller opposite George Clooney.