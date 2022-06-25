“Blonde”: the deepest side of Marilyn Monroe

The new version of the iconic woman of the 60s will be played by the Cuban actress Ana de Armas. Credit: Collage, Footnote.

The movie Blondewhich will have its premiere on September 23 on the platform Netflix, reflects a part of Marilyn Monroe little known. Directed by Andrew Dominic, the film shows a childhood tormented by fame, as well as his later life. On this occasion, the iconic blonde will be played by the Cuban actress Anne of Arms.

The idea for the film arose from the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oatespublished in 2010. However, the plans that were shaping this production only began in 2016.

The plot narrates the path that the actress, model and singer had to go through from the great attacks and resistance that the entertainment industry generated for her. The story follows the life of a woman who, despite the events she experienced, managed to overcome obstacles and succeed in the show.

Who was Marilyn Monroe?

Norma Jeane Mortenson, better known as Marilyn Monroe, was an actress, model and singer of American origin. She had the first appearances of her with unintelligent character characters. At the same time, she became an icon of sexuality in the 1950s and early 1960s.

He had to spend much of his life in orphanages and foster homes. At 16, she married james dougherty, to get out of stormy situations that he lived from his birth. During the Second World War He first worked in a factory, where he met a photographer from the First Cinematographic Unit that allowed him to have a great career as a “pin-up” model.

Likewise, this great discovery of her career led her to close contracts with film industries such as 20th Century Fox Y Columbia Pictures. Throughout these events, she created her stage name from her mother’s last name: Marilyn Monroe. She highlights her appearances in The Asphalt Jungle Y All About Eve (1950).

Two years later she became a renowned actress in comedy films such as As Young as You Feel Y Monkey Business. In addition to his presence in the drama tapes Clash by Night Y Don’t Bother to Knock. In 1953, she became one of the most famous commercial stars. That same year, she was launched as one of the models of the magazine Playboy after the nude images that were part of the dark film came to light Niagara.

Marilyn Monroe revolutionized the artistic world, with a wide screen from the sexual towards the acceptance of real stereotypes. Credit: Who.com.

In the last years of his career he starred in films such as Let’s Make Love (1960) and The Misfits (1961), both written by her husband at the time, Arthur Miller. After her marriage to the writer, she was credited with courtships with the Kennedy brothers. Monroe’s relationship with the then president of the USA John Kennedymarked a before and after in the life of the actress.

A love triangle that marked with his life

This story has many theories, all of them lead to an obsession or love triangle made up of the Kennedy brothers and the stunning Marilyn Monroe. It all started with an encounter that sparked various stories. Some versions say that it was an invitation to a celebration by the singer Frank Sinatra toward then-Senator John F. Kennedy. Others say that he was charlie feldman (the famous manager of the artists of the time) who introduced them at that party.

At that time, the love between Marilyn and John Kennedy arose. A story that could see the end of him, since the politician’s father had arranged his marriage with the then socialite Jacqueline Bouvier. The couple would marry some time later.

Consequently, the relationship between Monroe and Kennedy evaporated. This is how the brother appears on the scene and at that time the government prosecutor, Robert Kennedy.

They met six months before Marilyn’s death. In a high-intensity relationship, Robert demonstrated a strong obsession with the artist. As much as it was known that the model aspired to be John’s first lady, Bob Kennedy risked proposing to his beloved.

Ultimately, Marilyn Monroe opted for the older brother, which made Robert jealous. There are versions that even relate it to the death of the artist. It is believed that the day the actress died, he was part of the crime scene with the intention of demanding that he get away from her brother because they were putting his government at risk. However, to this day, there is no certain version of the death of who he was. ’50s – ’60s icon .

Ana de Armas, the Cuban revelation

Ana Celia de Armas Case either Anne of Arms , as is her stage name, is an actress of Cuban-Spanish origin. She started her career in Cuba when she was a teenager, with a leading role in the romantic drama A rose from France (2006). At the time, at the age of 18, she moved to Madridwhere he had his first leading roles in series such as The intership (2007-2010) and in the historical drama Hispania, the legend (2010-2012).

The film Blonde will have its premiere on September 23 on the Netflix platform.

On the other hand, he had roles in erotic films such as knock knock (2015) with Keanu Reeves; and in crime comedy War Dogs (2016). Also with the movie Knives Out was nominated for Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical Comedy.

He shared two jobs with Reeves, the second was God’s daughter. In it, de Armas plays a Latin American woman who thinks she sees strange apparitions of an angel, who later reveals to her that she was pregnant by God.