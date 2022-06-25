Billie Eilish lashes out at those who care more about celebrities than abortion rights

ANDat this moment billie eilish it represents how fed up most people are, how ignored real problems can sometimes be. the judgment of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard I finished a few weeks ago and they keep talking about them. Among the most searched keywords on the Internet, both names appear in the first positions along with Shakira or Jennifer Lopez.

All gossip topics are the daily bread of most of the media in the world. But when it comes to truly important issues like abortion rights or gun reform, those news stories don’t have the same impact as celebrities. billie eilish she’s sick and tired of this for good reason, although unfortunately, this will always remain so.

Billie Eilish explodes against celebrity gossip



As she tours the UK and prepares to become the youngest headliner in Glastonburry, billie eilish spoke to NME before learning of the recent Roe v. Wade, and said: “I was in a state of depression, losing my own rights to my own body, and then I would go online and people would give their opinion on this trial.

“Who gives a shit? Women are losing rights to their bodies, so why are we talking about lawsuits?” celebrity divorce? Who gives a shit? The internet annoys me sometimes. “

The fact that Billie Say This tells the story of a dissociated group of people who are mostly Republicans and don’t care about human rights. They are the ones generating all the media clicks that generate big numbers thanks to celebrity gossip. Ignoring real problems has become the norm until these laws begin to directly affect them.

Only when they suffer a tragedy do they decide to support a cause, not before, when things are going well with them and their families. women’s rights they are not just an issue that should concern women, they should concern both genders because they affect everyone. This is the world we live in, no matter how much you complain billie eilish.