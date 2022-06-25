Before playing his villainous role in Thor, Christian Bale didn’t know what the Marvel Cinematic Universe was.

Comic book lovers gloat over each new release of major franchises that have superheroes in their possession. But those who did not know anything about this world or read the comic strips were equally trapped by these incredible and expansive universes that, as we have already verified, will never end and that each year introduce us to a new character who manages to steal our hearts.

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) was created in 2008 with Hombre de Hierro one of the internal franchises that has strongly attracted attention among all the followers of the heroes, is without a doubt Thor which is about to release its fourth installment on July 6, 2022 by the hand of Chris Hemsworth.

However, the successful tetralogy of Thor has been called into question on several occasions by Marvel fans for endless issues, such as the lack of seriousness in past installments, the comedy on the surface and for wasting the villains in their previous films as in Thor: The Dark World and in Thor: Ragnarok. For this reason, Marvel took on the task of listening to his avid followers who demanded a villain of the level of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame for Thor in a lonely way

It was so Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Love and Thunder announced the arrival of the iconic actor Christian bale to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) to bring to life ‘Gorr, the Butcher of Gods’ and which aims to be the most important nemesis since Thor It was introduced in 2011.

Christian Bale as Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder.

His foray into Marvel has caused a stir among the millions of UCM fans, because Christian bale gave life to BruceWayne in the successful trilogy of Batman led by Christopher Nolan for DC Comics and Warner Bros. competition from Marvel Comics and Disney. Despite the emotion, the actor himself acknowledges that he did not know that he was the UCM, much less how he was the character he would give life to. It was in a recent interview for TotalFilm where Christian bale talked about his arrival in this universe and also about the surprise he got when he saw hat for the first time.

“People were like, ‘Oh, look at this! He has entered the MCU! ‘ And I was like, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t gotten into shit*, thank you very much. I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.” mentioned for TotalFilm. Later, the renowned 58-year-old actor born in Haverfordwest, United Kingdom, acknowledged that he had to search for information about his character on Google to find out who he was, since the original sketch only allowed him to know that he was a villain of Thor.

Christian Bale as Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder.

“I made the mistake of Googling it and oh no! In the comics he runs around in a thong all the time,” explains Bale. “And I thought, ‘They don’t have the right man for that!’ And then, Taika quickly dispelled any notions of running around with it. But I always thought about what he could do with this in front of a blue screen: he could release whatever he wanted later on”, confessed.

This is not the first time that the name of Christian bale gives to talk before the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder and it is that during the promotion tour Taika Waititi as a token of redemption for the previous tapes of the son of odin, He remarked that the villain played by the former Warner Bros hero will be the best nemesis in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

after the defeat Asgard and the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor he tries to change his lifestyle and regain his strength and will through hard training. This will be the fourth solo installment of the son of odin, now accompanied by The Guardians of the Galaxy which include Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon voiced by Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Karen Gillan reprising their roles.

It will also mark the return of his former partner Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who has not participated in the MCU since 2013, her inseparable friend and current queen of Asgard, Valkyrie (TessaThompson).