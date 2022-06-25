Barbados, an experience full of memories, culture and fun

The island of Barbados offers an experience full of memories, culture and fun.

The sound and color of its beaches, the gaze of its inhabitants, its streets, squares, buildings, monuments and imposing natural landscapes narrate to the tourist episodes that forged the former colony of the United Kingdom.

It is located in the Caribbean Sea, where it stands out as a leading tourist destination.

A tour of the capital Bridgetown, located within Saint Michael, one of the eleven parishes into which the island is administratively divided, highlights the tenacious character of the Barbadians.

History

Slavery in Barbados was abolished in 1834 and the country declared its independence in 1966. After declaring its independence, the island joined the United Nations Organization and the Commonwealth of Nations. From 1966 to 2021, Barbados operated under a system of constitutional monarchy with parliament, where Queen Elizabeth II was the head of state and the Governor General the representative of the island.

Today, the Golden Square Liberty Park protects the surname of all those Barbadian families that were part of the island decades ago.

Twelve long semi-wavy lines, erected on a concrete base and formed with what can be compared to a brick, are one of the attractions of the park.

Abuna Ache, Alphee Alphonse, Antono Anur, Aldoza Alfay are some of the surnames inscribed on the so-called Builders Wall of Barbados.

These stones capture the history of more than 600 years.

Golden Square Freedom Park was opened in November 2021 on the eve of Barbados becoming a Republic (November 30, 2021) and is located in the heart of Bridgetown.

A few meters away is the park that was named Independence Square in honor of the independence of Barbados.

Centuries ago it was used as one of the most important car parks in Bridgetown.

Over the years it fell out of use, but in 2007 it was redesigned and reopened to the public. It offers its visitors a unique view of a river and an amphitheater guarded by the statue of the Father of Independence, Errol Walton Barrow, (1920-1987), a National Hero and the first Prime Minister of the Island.

To the left of the statue is an imposing structure that heralds the Chamberlain Bridge. Known as the Arch of Independence, it shows lovers of culture and history and all visitors to the island an inscription of the national oath and an image of the Island’s Father of Independence.

World Heritage

The cultural and historical value of the island was recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco). In 2011 he designated Bridgetown as a World Heritage Site.

In its declaration, UNESCO established that Bridgetown, Barbados is an example in terms of the conservation of a British colonial city from the 17th to the 19th centuries. Its street design reflects an English medieval style, while the architecture is a mix of various elements, now identified by the organization as Caribbean Georgian.

Proof of this peculiar architecture are the emblematic buildings of the Parliament of Barbados, located next to Heroes Square street. These ornate and imposing buildings were built from local limestone, in the style of Gothic architecture. They house the House of Assembly and the Senate.

The history of the island’s government and the gallery of National Heroes are preserved and exhibited in the Parliament Museum. A place that enriches knowledge and delights its visitors.

On the main street of the city, Broad Street, the parade of peculiar structures continues. In this street there are banks, beauty shops, pharmacies, restaurants. Walking through Bridgetown you can see its historical and social importance. Its buildings and monuments reflect a difficult time in history that Barbadians lived through, but today, its color and joy speak to the persevering and steadfast character of its residents.

Those who walk through the colorful and historic streets of Barbados cannot miss Rihanna Drive, one of the tourist spots on the island.

Located on Westbury New Road in the Saint Michael area, the street in the capital of Barbados where the music star Rihanna was born, it is marked with a plaque in honor of one of the most internationally recognized personalities of Barbados.

Religion and more attractive

Although the Anglican Church is considered the national religion due to colonization by the British, there are various expressions of religiosity on the island. For example, Judaism has a representative group of parishioners and in Bridgetown there is the Nidhe Israel synagogue, an enclosure that maintains most of its original design from 1654. Also in Bridgetown there are two Muslim mosques: Jumma Masjid and Madina Masjid and the Catholic Church and the Rastafarian community also have a presence on the island.

Trip to Barbados from Panama

Barbados recently announced the return of Copa Airlines flight twice a week to the capital Bridgetown, from Panama City from June 15, a key gateway between Barbados and Latin America.

“Latin America is poised to be an important market for the growth of our tourism industry for many reasons beyond visitor arrivals. Barbados offers unique experiences, rich culture, established infrastructure and diverse products that will attract the Latin American traveler and investor. Now, with the return of direct air travel through Copa Airlines, we intend to become even more active in showcasing our uniqueness in the Caribbean,” said Corey Garrett, director of the Caribbean and LATAM for Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI).

Garrett added that “the historical and friendship ties shared between the Caribbean nation and Panama, which date back to the time of the construction of the Canal, have been strengthened with the validity of several cooperation agreements in the areas of tourism, culture and an agreement to avoid double taxation and to prevent tax evasion.

biosecurity measures

The Government of Barbados announced that as of Wednesday, May 25, 2022, fully vaccinated travelers visiting Barbados will not be required to take a covid-19 test to enter the country.

The Prime Minister, Mia Amor Mottley, said that this change comes while 70% of the eligible population of Barbados is fully vaccinated. She added that eliminating the entrance test will have positive implications for the tourism experience in the country.

With the elimination of entry tests, Barbados remains competitive in the global tourism landscape, and tourism officials are confident this will be well received by travelers at a critical time when making their vacation plans. of summer and winter.