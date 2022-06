The presidential delegate, Sofía González, confirmed the increase in Carabineros personnel in the port region.

In order to move forward with a series of plans and programs -and define the roadmap in the Valparaíso region in the context of public security- was that the Undersecretary for Crime Prevention, Eduardo Vergara, held a meeting with the presidential delegate, Sofía González.

They met in offices of the Regional Presidential Government building, seeking to define a common diagnosis and work plans in the field of security.

This was indicated by Vergara, who explained that it is the first step to start working on backup plans in the region.



One of the topics discussed was that of the police force, which has been in vogue in recent months in the port district. In this sense, the presidential delegate, Sofía González, confirmed the increase in Carabineros personnel in the territory.

In this regard, he commented that this plan establishes priorities for crimes to be tackled, and is in constant coordination with the national plan, which incorporates weapons control, disruption of organized gangs, theft, domestic violenceamong others.

It should be noted that this national security plan began in the Magallanes region and will end in the Arica and Parinacota region.