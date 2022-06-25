Austin Butler: who is the actor who surprised everyone with his interpretation of Elvis Presley | TV and Show

On his way through the Cannes festival last May, the former Disney boy got 10 minutes of applause for his portrayal of Elvis Presley.

The face of Austin Butler is becoming more and more well-known and he is becoming the new golden boy in Hollywood after his interpretation of Elvis Presley, one that many describe as brilliant.

The actor received 12 minutes of applause along with his castmates, including Tom Hanks, and the film’s director Baz Luhrmann, who bring the king of rock to the big screen through Butler’s eyes.

Although he has been in the industry for more than 10 years, it seems that only now the Disney boy has become relevant in Hollywood and everything indicates that he will not come out of anonymity for a long time.

This is because after years of only taking small roles in television or film productions, he managed to have the role that would be his springboard to world stardom.

Austin Butler: the new star of Hollywood

Austin Butler is 30 years old, a Californian boy originally from Anaheim, where he left school in the seventh grade to receive education at home, with the aim of starting to work as an actor on television.

As reported by GQ, at the age of 13, he was contacted at an Orange Cunty Fair by a representative of actors, with whom he began his career as an extra, but he never had such relevant roles in the industry.

He worked on Disney series like Hannah Montana with Miley Cyrus; Wizards of Waverly Place, with Selena Gomez, and Zoey 101, where she landed a lead role in 9 episodes.

Despite the fact that he longed for a career in acting when he did not achieve such important roles, he thought about leaving acting and going to work behind the camera, reported El País.

However, the biggest offers finally came: he worked with Denzel Washington in “The Iceman Cometh” on Broadway and was directed by Quentin Tarantino in “Once upon a time in… Hollywood”.

However, fame in Hollywood entertainment was obtained thanks to his popular partner for 9 years, Vanessa Hudgens, the actress with whom he posed at each Coachela festival, red carpet and social event to which they were invited until they ended in 2020.

In fact, it was Hudgens who in 2019 announced on the American morning show “Live Kelly and Ryan” that his partner at the time would take the role of Elvis Presley in the film directed by Baz Luhrmann.

The production lasted more than 3 years, with the interruption of the pandemic in the middle and only this 2022 managed to premiere.

The way to be Elvis Presley

Something that the actor shares with Elvis Presley is that they both lost their mothers at the age of 23. It was this feeling of loss that Austin Butler used to sit in front of a piano and begin his work with director Luhrmann, known for films like “The Great Gatsby” or “Moulin Rouge.”

It was Denzel Washington’s recommendation to Baz Luhrmann that led the director to look to Butler for the character, as he combined talents in dancing and singing, just like Elvis.

In statements collected by the newspaper La Vanguardia, the acor indicated that “that recommendation was definitive, I think. I don’t see myself as obsessed with perfection. In any case, transmitting and bringing to life the heart and soul of Elvis is a huge responsibility. He is an icon; his image is everywhere. He is like he is super human, like a god.”

Anyway, he became impregnated with Elvis. As he mentioned in an interview with Vanity Fair, Buttler disentangled Presley by reading all the books and documentaries he found about the artist and even investigated the large amount of material that Elvis fans have shared on the internet.

Likewise, Austin listened to the interviews of the King of Rock and Roll, over and over again, which allowed him to analyze the change in voice that the idol suffered over the years, something that he revealed in the last interview he had on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”.

The result of his interpretation is positive and praised by critics and even those close to Elvis.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Austin Butler said: “I feel very grateful, because everyone I’ve talked to has had very emotional experiences seeing the film; and after Priscilla and Lisa Marie saw it and I heard how they felt, I was relieved.”

The standing ovation at Cannes

The actor attended the presentation of the film at the Cannes Film Festival, accompanied by director Baz Luhrmann and the cast, including Tom Hanks.

In fact, regarding his relationship with the latter, Buttler had only praise. “He is a charming guy and very funny. He is one of my childhood heroes. I grew up watching his movies. That’s why I was afraid not to participate in the collaboration and get stuck in my admiration for him, ”he expressed.

“When we met, he immediately broke the ice. She gave me a big hug and we were able to have real conversations. He gave me advice similar to what he gave to Brad Pitt or Leonardo DiCaprio: ‘It’s a marathon. Take a long-term perspective. Keep your feet on the ground and be grateful,’” he added.

It was in the company of Hanks that the actor received 12 minutes of applause after the film was screened at the festival, while he was hugged by his co-workers and Priscilla Presley, who was in the room.

With teary eyes and more than one tear that fell down his face, Austin watched as even Tom Hanks revered his performance and the critics favored him.

The Hollywood Reporter noted: “The live performance sequences are electrifying. Shot by cinematographer Mandy Walker with swooping motions to match Presley’s dynamic physique. And with intimacy to capture the molten feeling that he poured into his songs.”

“Austin Butler plays Presley with dazzling force during the film’s concert segments, which bring back what was so vital and undeniable about ‘The King of Rock & Roll,'” Screen Daily reported.

The future of Austin Butler

The movie Elvis premiered worldwide on June 24, however, only from July 14 will we be able to see Austin Butler personifying Rock & Roll in national theaters.

Although this is not the only thing we will have from Austin, since his participation as Timothée Chalamet’s adversary in Dune 2 is confirmed.

Also among his new projects is the “Masters of the Air” series directed by Cary Fukunaga, the director of “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s latest film as James Bond.

Buttler intends to follow in the footsteps of one of his idols, Leonardo Dicaprio, and work with the directors who have brought him to glory, such as the Mexican Alejandro González Iñarritu, something that he could certainly accomplish, since he is on his way to being the new boy in Hollywood gold.