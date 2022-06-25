Are Danish 33 helmet ice creams back? This has been its history – El Financiero

If you’re nostalgia lover You will remember an ice cream parlor that had a peculiar market strategy since it sold its ice creams in NFL mini helmets in the 1980s. Going to Danesa 33 was not only about enjoying a cold dessert, it also gave you the chance to collect objects that will combine your passion for American football and sport.

With a slogan that said “a ball of flavor” was created in the year of 1972 by Francisco Vega-Padilla in Lagos de Moreno, nothing more and nothing less than in Jaliscobeing a Mexican company.

Ice creams in NFL helmets became popular (Photo: YouTube Yolo Sweet Potatoes)

Danesa 33 linked its commercial strategy to American football (Photo: YouTube Yolo Camotes)

Danish story 33

Vega Padilla took charge of a family dairy factory who marketed cheese and yogurtalthough it soon gave way to a new star product thanks to its ice cream, which began to make people talk. As its popularity increased, so did its branches.characterized by the colors blue and yellow.

franchises moved to various states of the Mexican Republicso in 1988 Nestle I buy italthough ten years later it disappeared, but not before making a commercial prior to the World Cup in Italy 1990 with soccer player Hugo Sánchezwho, in addition to testing them, promoted a calendar of the sports fair and a photograph autographed by him.

The branches expanded throughout the Mexican Republic (Photo: YouTube Yolo Camotes)

Soccer player Hugo Sánchez also tried Danesa 33 ice cream in a commercial (Photo: YouTube Retro Zone)

What happened to Danish 33?

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Danish 33 left the market. More than a decade later Helados Vida resorted to the Mexican Institute of Intellectual Property (IMPI) to register the brand name in 2012 based on the law, which said that after three years in disuse it could be exploited again.

In 2014 Herdez Group entered the equation, because he bought for billion pesos the division to Nestlé -which at that time was already in litigation with Helados Vida over the brand- where, among other products, Danesa 33 was included. 2016after more than fifteen years, pallets and boats returned to self-service stores.

However, the essence was already gone because instead of emphasizing the sport they did so with world music stars such as Katy Perry, Maluma, Shakira and J. Balvin.

The resolution of the Danish mark 33

After an injunction from Nestlé, the litigation reached the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation in 2020which gave the reason to the Mexican company.

Finally, the Mexican company has all the legal right to go back to the ice cream stalls thanks to a document that endorses them that marks a Valid from June 26 of this year and is only valid at ice cream stalls. In this way, the new generations will be able to meet those who made the children and adults of 40 years ago.

Danesa 33 was very popular in the eighties (Photo: YouTube Yolo Camotes)

Danesa 33 began to acquire franchises (Photo: YouTube Yolo Camotes)

In 2016 they returned to supermarkets by boat (Photo: YouTube Yolo Camotes)

The yellow and blue colors characterized the Mexican brand (Photo: YouTube Yolo Camotes)