Ángel Canobbio, new manager of Coepriss in the north

Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- This Thursday morning, Angel Canobbio took office as new regional coordinator North Zone of the State Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks in Sinaloa (Coepriss).

The appointment was headed by Alan Urbina Vidales, state commissioner of Coepriss, who said that this new official not only has the experience, but also the ability to take control in that area, also inviting him to work for the benefit of the people of Sinaloa.

“He is a person who has extensive experience in the health sector, he has worked as a doctor for 25 years of service and we are sure that with that experience and with the support of those who work here at Coepriss, he will do an excellent job”, Indian.

Ángel Canobbio was sworn in as the new regional coordinator for the north of Coepriss. Photo: Discussion

Meanwhile, Ángel Canobbio commented that he will focus on giving results, especially in this health crisis that is being experienced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I appreciate this opportunity. We will promote in these difficult times that are lived, we are going to intensify and give shine to this office, ”she abounded.