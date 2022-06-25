An app recreated the Harry Potter characters that are in the books and the results surprised fans

June 26, 1997 became an emblematic date. Was launched HHarry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, a book that few knew would mark a before and after in the world of fiction. The story of a young magician and his incredible world immediately conquered the public, who also made the other seven installments a success that concluded the life and adventures around the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, which hid dark secrets. Later – starting in 2001 – the movies caused the same feelings of wonder and desire that such a world existed. Also, right there, the classic controversy was generated about the conversion of words into an audiovisual product. Nevertheless, a group of fans wanted to show that this distance that could be generated, especially in the main characters, is not so abysmal.

From the account of Twitter @ImladrisFilms had a clever idea: to create a faithful image of what they would be like characters described in books and compare them with the actors who gave life to each of them in the movies. Of course it meant generating a large number of followers of the work, and as many others were Contrary to characterizations. But the post quickly went viral.

“The illustrations have been made through an application called Artbreeder. In this app, you provide some parameters such as width of the nose, color of the eyes, among others, and artificial intelligence makes an image by collecting all that data,” they explained to LA NACION from the official Twitter account, in which they are dedicated to telling peculiarities of the wizard saga and that of The Lord of the Rings.

As usual, the films that are adaptations of books have a series of controversies on the part of the readers to the fidelity of the original story. Of course, the difficulty of carrying the words to “real life” It has a bit of room for error or change. Although the casting of Harry Potter could consider him one of the most accurate, this group of fans wanted to highlight the similarities between the literary constructions of the books and that of the movies.

This thread could not not start with the protagonist, Harry Potter. The surviving wizard boy was played by Daniel Radcliffe. He began with the character of him when he was 11 years old and culminated with the last film in the saga when he was 21 years old. His light blue eyes did not influence when looking for the leading role. Her face is similar to the one described in the books, as is the temperance that her presence conveys.

For the following two characters, the literary descriptions have little in common with the young actors. Rupert Grint stepped into the shoes of his fearful but loyal friend, Ronald Weasley. In the books he is described as a boy with red hair and crystalline blue eyes, characteristics that he shares with an English actor. But these two natural features are not enough to indicate that it is a faithful characterization, since the shape of his face does not match, and this changes the perspective.

Just like what happened with Ron, the person selected to give life to Hermione Granger shares similar traits with the narrative descriptions, but in this case, Emma Watson has little in common with the magician. This does not mean that the construction of the character is not excellent, on the contrary, the image of the actress perfectly represented the essence of Harry Potter’s best friend.

The few coincidences appear again before a new comparison, when speaking of Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy. The actor had to keep his platinum and straight street from the first film, until the last, since it is a crucial point that distinguishes this evil and dark boy from the others. However, the “angelic” face of the actor differs from the one described in the reading.

Alan Rickman as Severus Snape it moves away from the few coincidences. It is that his prominent nose and his rainy black hair combine with the cloak of fear that that teacher imposed with his presence, building a complete characterization, in terms of appearance, as in acting.

Of course, this Twitter thread did not lack the characters that were part of the construction of the universe Harry Potter, which more than 20 years after its appearance is still the favorite of children, young people and adults. Although the cast, for the most part, launched new talents into the world of acting, many others were already established in the field. It is the case of Maggie Smith who was challenged to play Minerva McGonagall.

The image built by artificial intelligence, having the descriptive parameters narrated in the books and the personification of the actress, have little in common. She is one of the characters with less fidelity to the writing, only when talking about her physical appearance. A similar situation occurs with Bonnie Wright who knew how to be the tender and intelligent Ginny Weasley. Although both are red, when going into detail about their features, they have nothing more than that in common.

With the premise that words can contain a lot of magic at the time of the story, in this story this point was crucial when building a world that does not exist. In addition to inserting fantastic elements, his characters also had that seasoning. Fred and George Weasley agree on this. His mischievousness in magic is also transmitted in his face, and that was what James and Oliver Phelps had when interpreting the twin brothers, but they were not the faithful follow-up of how they are characterized in the books. This also happened with the interpretation of Neville Longbottom by Matthew Lewis, who do not share any physical traits.

The long list of work done by this professional group of fans continues with the comparison of Luna Lovegood with her interpreter Evanna Lynch, with whom they share a peaceful countenance, blonde hair, the shape of the nose and mouth, becoming a faithful reflection of the writing. At the same time, the construction of Lord Voldemort which was done using make-up techniques and computer animation. Behind the darkest being that has been described was the actor Richard Bremmer whose construction is described as excellent.

If you talk about darkness, Bellatrix Lestrange can’t help but be named. Her energy is just as heavy as her appearance. Helen Bonham was the renowned actress who personified this woman who spread fear and darkness in the Potter universe. The shape of her face might be the only feature they share. Peter Pettigrew follows in the same vein, having only the shape of the teeth in Timothy Spall’s characterization.

Another example about the non-coincidence of supposed physical characteristics is that of Sirus Black, who would be a thin-faced man and prominent chin, with long straight black hair. On the contrary, Gary Oldman’s characterization could be indicated as an extreme. Both for the physiognomy of the face and for the tonality and shape of the hair.

In turn, it is shown that the almost model teacher Gilderoy Lockhart shares all the characteristics with who played him Kenneth Brannaghbut the total set of these does not give the same result as the image created with artificial intelligence.

Lucius Malfoy and Dolores Umbridge were two characters with predominant physical traits that made their behavior sinister. The intimidating, deep-eyed stares were built by Jason Isaacs as and Imelda Staunton. Although the performances were given standing applause, the similarities of the books and movies were not abundant in these cases, according to these images.