America’s Got Talent Gold Pass

America’s Got Talent is back, the fourth episode of this competition reality show brings original and unexpected acts, which forced the judges to rethink if everything is really proven or if originality and talent are just a resource that is being exploited: rubik’s cubes, dogs telling storiespoledancing or magic like never seen before.

After British producer Simon Cowell was the victim of a practical joke by one of his former partners last week, Colombian actress Sofía Vergara, German supermodel Heidi Klum and Canadian comedian Howie Mandel return to their chairs to discover the best US talents

This season is especially full of foreign talent, and it is not for less, the contestants come from all over the world to live the American dream and show that there is talent on the globe. Hungarians, Lebanese, Australians or Germans are a bit of this mix of nationalities who have the opportunity to perform on “the biggest stage in the world”.

Here we present a summary of the most relevant of the most recent episode of the 17th season of AGT:

Ethan Jan

If we talk about unexpected acts, Ethan Jan certainly comes to mind. The 17-year-old Californian responds to the judges, nervous as hell, that his act consists of solving the exasperating rubik’s cubes, an act that he finds difficult to imagine, at least at first; that is something that Howie is in charge of highlighting: “you make it sound more interesting than it really is”, he has told her.

But once Ethan starts his number the judges’ jaws drop to the ground. This teenager solves the cubes with impressive speed, one-handed, sightless, backwards, juggling other cubes in his right hand, and finally doing it all while riding a unicycle.

The judges can’t believe it, Howie asks “what are you?” and Simon replies “he’s a genius, that’s what he is”. Heidi is busy making a bold statement “I don’t think he’s a human, he’s a robot, look how he moved his eyes,” says the German.

Kristen Cruz

Kristen was trying to get a job in a warehouse, when she realized that if she likes to sing, she should go for it. A 19-year-old from Crowley, Texas proves that you don’t have to meet “industry standards” to be successful. Simon, in a similar vein, replies that “I don’t think the industry knows what its standards are”.

His lovable personality is nothing compared to the voice that comes out of his mouth. A raspy, powerful and powerful chime cuts through the crowd. Simon believes that her choice of song was key to his success, I See Red by Everybody Loves an Outlaw mixes country, rock & roll, blues and soul, it could be said that a perfect channel to transmit his ambition to achieve his dreams.

Simon was fascinated by it, he considers her to be an “experienced” artist. “I was blown away,” Cowell said, “because we have a lot of overconfident singers coming out here, and they’re terrible. And you come You are not someone who is just starting out. Your range, your timbre, you have very good taste by the way, ”explained the producer who discovered Kelly Clarkson on American Idol 20 years ago.

Kristy Sellars and Lace Larrabee

The Australian mother of three, Kristy Sellars, shut Simon’s mouth, who prematurely questioned his act as “nonsense” at poledancing. What she didn’t know is that Kristy was counting on her acrobatics, acting and virtual reality to tell a fanciful interactive story with a pole and the big screen behind her.

Lace Larrabee has a past in beauty pageants, but her real talent is comedy. She, with her spicy humor, managed to get the laughter of the public before even starting her number. The most unforgettable moment was when the participant joked about her parents, Sofía forgot that they were in the middle of the act and asked if they are still together.

Before the interruption Lace is imperturbable, masterfully improvising other jokes and interacting with the judge, something that left the Canadian comedian stunned. Simon even admitted it: “it’s one of the best we’ve ever had”.

The Glamor Aussies

Christine Elizabeth Berczes and her Australian shepherd Meredith, an extremely intelligent dog with whom she duo The Glamor Aussies, flew from Hungary to California to fulfill their dream. Both dance to the rhythm of Somewhere Only We Know, the Sons of Serendips version. Meredith has surprised the public by dancing in perfect synchronization with the music, and by transmitting so many emotions around her human.

“We’ve had a lot of dog acts, but yours was actually a story. It’s so different, and she was smiling the whole time. She leaves me wanting more ”summarizes Heidi. For Howie the act was like a ballet number “You know how ballet tells a story? It was beautiful, it exuded emotions. I have never seen this act performed so beautifully,” Howie concluded.

Jannick Holtse and Kieran Rhodes

No, he’s not Yannick from MasterChef 10, but he’s also talented. This young German is one of the biggest fans of Heidi Klum, and he shows it by performing a choreography with her latest single in the background. This 19-year-old balances work and academic life perfectly, he is a dance teacher and a math student. But that was not the only combination that he surprised throughout the night.

Jannick surprises by mixing dance with magic, a unique act in which little by little he reveals his next dance partner on stage. More than three people come out of nowhere and accompany the German in his routine.

Kieran Rhodes, meanwhile, is a promising young musician, a prodigy who managed to learn to sing, play the piano and compose his own songs on his own. This self-taught man managed to enter the prestigious Berklee Music University in the US, so he is no small feat.

He started playing a version of She’s Got a Way of his idol, Billy Joel, but during the first few verses Simon suddenly stops him. Cowell asked him to play an original, although we are used to how demanding Simon is, he wanted to give him a chance to make all three of his talents shine. when he sang Disengage, It was done with the affection and admiration of the public and the judges, who classified him as “a rising star”.

The Mayyas

The night was closed by the Mayyas, a group of Lebanese dancers who fight against machismo in their native country. “Lebanon is a beautiful country, but we live in daily torment,” shares one of the participants. “Unfortunately, being an Arab dancer is not something fully supported, yet,” says a partner through tears.

Nadim is the choreographer who brought the whole group together and who, inspired by the struggle for women’s rights in the Middle East and because dreams “come true at AGT”, decided to take them to audition and dazzle the public. In Arabic Mayya means, according to the contestants, “the proud walk of a lioness”, a name with which they want to demonstrate “what Arab women can do”.

The act becomes a hypnotic dance, as one of the participants pointed out. They move in perfect synchronicity, recreating visual illusions, amazing movements with their arms and dazzling figures. The audience has been shocked.

At the end, Simon acknowledges that the Mayyas are probably “the best dance act we have ever had”, while Sofía Vergara becomes the protagonist of the night, saying that “I would be honored to be able to empower them more on this trip, because it they deserve”, to then press the golden pass that takes the Mayyas to the galas live. @worldwide