Amber Heard’s desperate strategy in the trial with Johnny Depp after Kate Moss contradicted her

The end of the oral phase of the lawsuit for defamation that Johnny Depp filed against Amber Heard. For six weeks, fans and onlookers have been following the controversial statements of witnesses and experts, revealing the nature of the marriage of these celebrities. Among them, he highlighted Kate Moss’ testimonywho forcefully told the jury that the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean “He never pushed, kicked, or threw her down the stairs.”. The model was called to court after Heard gave a completely opposite version, something that the defense took advantage of as “a magic door” with the aim of winning the millionaire conflict. This Thursday, Depp’s lawyers again confronted Amber and his interpretation of an event that occurred two decades ago.

During cross-examination, Camille Vasquez mentioned the virtual testimony that the model gave on Wednesday, where she denied the violent episode during a vacation at a luxury resort in Jamaica in the 1990s. However, last week, Heard stated that during one of the strong discussions he had with the actor, and that included his sister Whitney, “Kate Moss and the stairs incident came to mind”.

This Thursday, Amber Heard was cross-examined again about her statement about an incident that Kate Moss suffered when she was a partner of Johnny Depp (Credit: YouTube video capture / Law & Crime Channel)

Back in front of the jury this afternoon, Heard revealed that she “heard the rumor about Moss from several people, and the fact that the model denied it, she didn’t care.” “That’s what I believed at the time”he expressed.

Also, in some of the most heated moments, Vasquez asked the actress if she considered that several of the witnesses who responded to her statements were lying. I know how many people will say anything for him”, he stated and added that it was a “power that he possessed”.

Kate Moss testified in favor of Johnny Depp in the defamation trial against Amber Heard

Then, knowing it or not, she put herself in an even more delicate position when she said: “That’s why I wrote the op-ed. I was talking about that phenomenon. How many people will come out to support him and fall into his power. She is a very powerful person and people love currying favor with men like that.”

The statements of heard this Thursday also included a description of the threats he received, the humiliation and emotional trauma “which he experienced by countering Johnny’s $50 million claim with his own $100 million counterclaim,” according to the British television channel SkyNews.

Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, was incisive during the cross-examination of Amber Heard (Credit: YouTube video capture / Law & Crime Channel)

Depp brought Heard to trial in a court in Fairfax, Virginia, after she published an opinion piece in December 2018 in Washington Post in which he wrote that he “became a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The actor insisted on several occasions that he sued her because he “wants to clear his name in front of his children.” In addition, he argued that that article “made him lose millions of dollars in contracts”, among them, the sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean.

The judge handling the case, Penney Azcarate, scheduled closing arguments for this Friday, May 27. The trial took a total of 23 days or six weeks, and by being broadcast live and direct, it attracted a record audience of millions of people.