Amber Heard will seek to appeal the verdict by not reaching an agreement with Johnny Depp – El Financiero

After a meeting this Friday between the lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the court of Fairfax, Virginia, the actors – who were not present – did not reach an agreement, so the judge of the mediatic case that benefited the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean recorded the result in the minuteswhich made it official.

In this way, the actress Aquaman must pay 10.35 million dollars to her ex-husband (originally 15, but reduced by state cap), while he must give her $2 million in damages, both for defamation.

Although the actress’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, had assured that Heard is not solvent and would possibly appeal the decision, her spokesperson made the suggestion to Los Angeles Times after the encounter. “As was said in yesterday’s hearings in Congress, You don’t ask for a pardon if you are innocent. And the appeal is not rejected if it is known that you are right”, he expressed.

What would it mean for Heard to appeal the verdict?

According to Judge Penney Azcarate, Heard must pay a bond set at 8.35 million dollars with six percent annual interest whether you want the appeal to proceed formally; however, if the problem is financial, this would be an inconvenience for you to continue with your plans.

During his first interview with TodayAmber Heard assured that I would defend to the death every word (and accusations) she made about Depp, who took her to court after she wrote a 2018 op-ed describing herself as victim of domestic violence.

He also stated that the jury did not accept some tests detailing their claims, such as a your therapist’s note folder and spoke of the influence of social networks in the case.