Amber Heard will appeal the judgment of the trial against Johnny Depp

After breaking his silence, Amber Heard announced this Friday that will appeal the sentence from his judgment by defamation after the popular jury ruled on June 1 that it should compensate the actor Johnny with 15 million dollars (14 million euros) in compensatory and punitive damages.

Amber Heard accuses the jury of being convinced by Johnny Depp

After a meeting between the legal teams of Heard and Depp this Friday in a court in Fairfax, in the state of Virginia –in the east of the country–, and after a meeting with Judge Penney Azcarate, the actress has announced her intention of appeal the outcome of the trialas reported by the ‘Los Angeles Times’.

“Do not reject the appeal if it is known that you’re right,” explains Amber Heard’s spokesperson.

“As was said in yesterday’s hearings in Congress, you don’t ask for a pardon if you are innocent. And you don’t reject the appeal if it is known that you’re right”, A spokesman for Heard has detailed in statements collected by the aforementioned media.

The meeting has taken place just a few weeks after the controversial televised trial concluded on June 1. The judge granted to Depp $15 million for damages, which were ultimately reduced to just over $10 million under Virginia’s statutory limit, and $2 million to Heard.

Johnny Depp wins Amber Heard’s trial

According to the newspaper ‘Deadline Hollywood’, Azcarate told Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, that the actor will have to pay a bond of $8.35 million and six percent annual interest for the appeal to proceed formally. Likewise, Bredehoft has detailed that Heard “cannot at all” pay the sentence, which calls into question the affordability of a possible appeal.

heard He has continued arguing your case after the sentence of June 1. In her first post-trial interview on NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ the actress presented more evidence, including a folder of notes from her therapist that she said would have helped tip the court decision in her favor, according to has collected the agency DPA.

Heard has also detailed that “absolutely” will continue to maintain his testimony in court until his “last day”.

Amber Heard continues to maintain her testimony: “I stand behind every word

Amber Heard has accused the jury to be convinced by her ex-husband. The actress has spoken about the trial that she lost with Johnny Depp, and she has done so by accusing the actor of having mistreated her: “Until the day I dieI will keep every word of my testimony,” he says fearlessly.

The actress has given an interview for Savannah Guthrie’s ‘Today’ show. The presenter asked him about the accusations who claimed that the actress had put on a performance during her interrogation at the trial, something she has denied: “I have heard testimonials for weeks that insinuated, or said directly, that I am a lousy actress, so I am a little confused about how it could be both,” she lamented.