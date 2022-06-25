Amber Heard plans to write a book and threatens to tell everything now that she has ‘nothing to lose’

La stormy history between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp still have a few chapters to write, when it was revealed that the actress is thinking of writing a book in which he will tell his story.

After the legal process that lasted six weeks, The jury gave Depp a verdict of 15 million dollars, while Amber was awarded 2 million for the countersuit.

This adverse resolution has led the actress to think about the possibility of writing a book, a kind of revenge, now that he supposedly had nothing to lose, as revealed OK! Magazine.

What Amber Heard should be careful about is in not exceeding the limits in the publication, as this could bring new demands for defamation.

How much money will Amber Heard have to pay Johnny Depp for losing the trial?



The jury ruled that the actress must pay Johnny Depp the amount of 15 million of dollars.

Is Amber Heard broke?



Not as such, but one of the ways that Amber Heard could pay off her debt would be to declare bankruptcy. Legally, if a person does not have the money to pay a certain amount, You can declare bankruptcy to go back to trial and have the judge determine if they can be collected from the debtor’s estate. This is how Heard could pay off the debt with some of his assets and not with cash.

