Amber Heard Announces She Will Appeal Defamation Trial Against Actor Johnny Depp

LOS ANGELES, June 25. (DPA/EP) –

Amber Heard announced this Friday that she will appeal the sentence of her defamation trial after the popular jury ruled on June 1 that she should compensate the actor Johnny with 15 million dollars (14 million euros) in compensatory and punitive damages.

After a meeting between the legal teams of Heard and Depp this Friday in a court in Fairfax, in the state of Virginia –in the east of the country–, and after a meeting with Judge Penney Azcarate, the actress has announced her intention to appeal the result of the trial, as reported by ‘Los Angeles Times’.

“As was said in yesterday’s hearings in Congress, a pardon is not requested if one is innocent. And the appeal is not rejected if it is known that one is right,” a Heard spokesman detailed in statements collected by the aforementioned medium.

The meeting has taken place just a few weeks after the controversial televised trial concluded on June 1. The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages, eventually reduced to just over $10 million under the Virginia legal limit, and Heard $2 million.

According to the newspaper ‘Deadline Hollywood’, Azcarate informed Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, that the actor will have to pay a bail of 8.35 million dollars and six percent annual interest for the appeal to proceed formally. Likewise, Bredehoft has detailed that Heard “cannot at all” pay the sentence, which calls into question the affordability of a possible appeal.





Heard has continued to defend his case after the sentence of June 1. In her first post-trial interview on NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ the actress presented more evidence, including a folder of notes from her therapist that she said would have helped tip the court decision in her favor, according to has collected the agency DPA.

Heard has also detailed that “absolutely” he will continue to maintain his testimony in court until his “last day”.