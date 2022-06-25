Amber Heard aiming for a best seller?

After losing her libel suit against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard announced her intention to release a book in which she plans to tell the story of abuse – and sometimes love – that characterized her relationship with the famous actor.

Agree with Ok! Magazine, the actress would be organizing everything to write the text in which she would tell her life and the events that led to the media trial that ended a few weeks ago. Heard apparently had two reasons for writing this book.

The first, the intention to clear her name after a crude and dramatic passage through the courtroom, in which she turned out to be the villain in the eyes of the jury and viewers around the world. The second reason would be monetary. The actress has stated on several occasions that she does not have enough money to pay the fine of 15 million dollars in compensation for defaming her ex-husband., so he hopes to recover a good part of the money with the sales of the book. Will it become a best seller?

Guilty!

Actor Bill Cosby was found guilty of molesting a minor. – Photo: Getty Images

Renowned American comedy actor Bill Cosby was convicted of sexual assault of an underage woman in 1975. Now, he will have to pay compensation valued at more than 500,000 dollars for the damages caused to the victim.

The lawsuit had been filed in 2014 and despite the fact that Cosby’s defense argued that the cause had prescribed; under the law in the State of California, it was still in force for having been a crime against a minor.

Currently, Cosby has a series of complaints against him for several cases of sexual abuse against women throughout his career in the entertainment industry. For this reason, in 2018 he was imprisoned and released last year after an agreement with the victim. In addition, he has another case open in New Jersey, where an actress also accuses him of sexual abuse.

Final retirement?

Sandra Bullock has announced her retirement from the big screen. – Photo: Getty Images

Sandra Bullock announced her retirement from acting at the age of 57. The acclaimed American actress said that after her last production she felt totally exhaustedwhich is why he said he needs to stop and spend a lot more time at home.

“I’m very exhausted, very tired and I’m not able to make healthy and smart decisions and I know it,” said Bullock, stressing that the long hours of work had begun to affect his personal life and that, for that very reason, he will take some time off.

Even so, the actress did not say if said withdrawal would be definitive, temporary, or when it will start or end, for which even fans of the two-time Oscar winner hope that she will return to the big screen at some point.

“I want to be in home. I just want to be home… Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing,” she stated in an interview.

Unexpected visit

Actor Ben Stiller visited Ukraine and spoke with President Volodimir Zelensky. – Photo: afp

“Your hero”, this is how the American actor Ben Stiller described the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in a surprise visit to Ukrainian territory, where the country has been waging a war since February against the Russian army of Vladimir Putin.

The renowned Hollywood actor was in kyiv as part of a mission from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, an organization for which he serves as a goodwill ambassador.

“What you’ve done, the way you’ve brought the country together, the world, is really inspiring,” the actor told the former comedian Zelensky.

In his short visit, he was in bombed and war-torn cities to, according to him, bring to the attention of the international community the atrocities committed against the Ukrainian population.

The youngest of royalty

Janet Jackson will premiere a documentary that recounts some of her family intimacies. – Photo: Getty Images

Famous pop star Janet Jackson – younger sister of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson – will premiere a series commemorating the 40th anniversary of her first solo album.

The documentary, which collects unpublished images and documents about the artist’s life, will focus on the personal, but also professional, aspects of her life. Viewers will be able to meet Janet in her facets as an artist, mother and sister of the world’s greatest pop star.

This is the first series to reveal the family intimacies of the youngest of the Jacksons, recounting thehe problems he had to artistically disassociate himself from the shadow of his brother and make a name for herself.

A premiere that lovers of pop and the Jackson family will not be able to miss.

resounding failure

The controversial film has been a box office flop. – Photo: Getty Images

The controversial Disney movie, Lightyear, sequel to the famous Toy Story series, has not given the expected results at the box office.

The film, which is Disney’s most recent animated release, It has collected just 85.6 million dollars after a week of being released.

Thus, the film directed by Angus MacLane has entered the ranking of one of the lowest grossing in the history of the famous animation company.

The reasons for this may be behind the controversy generated by a scene in the film that includes a kiss between two women. This situation led to 14 countries around the world deciding to ban the film from the box office due to the company’s refusal to remove the scene.defended by the team and the directors.

Likewise, the failure at the box office may be related to the low interest of the audience, who in many cases do not know the general history of the famous astronaut and his companions from the Toy Story saga.