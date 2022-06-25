all the details about your wedding (official)

Photo credit: Kevin Ostajewski / Shutterstock

The princess of pop, Britney Spears, officially said ‘yes I do’ this Thursday night, June 9, to her partner, physical trainer Sam Asghari, at her home in Los Angeles before numerous guests, including many familiar faces like the singer Madonna, the ‘celeb’ Paris Hilton or the actress Selena Gómez, among others. The love story between Spears and Asghari began in 2016 when the singer was recording the video clip for the song “Slumber Party”, from her album “Glory”. It was on the filming set itself that they met and began their relationship. This marriage is the third for Britney and the first for Asghari. The artist was married for the first time with Jason Allen Alexander. Marriage that only lasted 55 hours before it was annulled. Later, in 2014, she even divorced in 2007. With him, the singer has two children together: Sean and Jayden Preston.

The official ‘yes I want’ of the princess of pop

As everything that surrounds the life of Britney and Spears goes out of the established suboda could not be less. On Thursday, hours before the ceremony, the singer’s first husband was arrested after trying to sneak into the wedding. Spears and Asghari announced their engagement amid court hearings last September for the conservatorship. After 13 years of living under guardianship, a judge ruled to rescind the legal arrangement in November 2021, which allowed Spears to regain control of her estate and finances. In addition, months later in June the couple shared in networks that they were waiting for her first child together. In May, the couple revealed that they had lost their “miracle baby” in a joint Instagram statement. “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that we lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” she said.

The bride’s dress

But after all these ‘potholes’ they have finally been able to give the ‘yes I want’ and the couple has done it both wearing Versace designs. The bride’s gown featured a classic off-the-shoulder silhouette with a leg-baring side slit and a classic white satin-edged veil. Sam accessorized Britney’s look with a tuxedo. Those in charge of the pop diva’s ‘beauty’ look were Charlotte and her niece Sofia Tilbury creating a brilliant day and night look that would adapt to her dress changes. Radiant skin, soft smoky eye, peach cheeks and pale pink lip.