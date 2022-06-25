Adam Sandler supports Chris Rock after the drama at the Oscars

Adam Sandler expressed his support for Chris Rock after the comedian was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

Sandler, who has known Rock since they joined Saturday night Live in 1990, he tweeted a picture of the upcoming world tour ego-death of rock.

the star of Happy Gilmorewho has collaborated with Rock on films such as Grow Ups Y The Week Ofalso wrote: “I love you, friend!”.

Smith assaulted the star of Top Five for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, but later apologized and admitted it was “out of character.”

In an Instagram post, Smith stated that he “reacted emotionally” to Rock’s joke, which has been called “inappropriate.” Smith said: “Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at the Academy Awards last night was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me and I reacted emotionally.”

Since the incident, sales for Rock’s upcoming comedy tour have increased. He is scheduled to visit the UK in May, playing shows in London, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester.

Rock has yet to comment on the incident.