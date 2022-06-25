A look at the update for EVERSPACE 2 – Drake: Gang Wars

To celebrate this year’s Steam Summer Sale, ROCKFISH Games shared a sneak peek for the upcoming EVERSPACE 2 – Drake: Gang Wars .

” While we’re close to fantastic 90% positive reviews on Steam even before we hit v1.0, we’re aware that there are several high-budget space games in production. “Says Michael Schade, CEO and co-founder of Rockfish. ” Other iconic titles have also improved steadily over the years – to all of this we say: Challenge accepted! “

– Watch the Drake: Gang Wars teaser trailer

Drake: Gang Wars is the biggest Early Access content update of EVERSPACE 2 and, very soon, space genre enthusiasts and fans will be taking a look at new locations and more via the full trailer. If they don’t already have Everspace 2, they can change it through the summer sale which runs until 7 July.

For anyone wanting a sneak peek, ACE pilot and community ambassador Erik will make the first voyage to one of the new locations on the all-new ship Drake. Tune in to YouTube or Twitch 8pm to 10pm CEST / 2pm to 4pm EDT / 11am to 1pm PDT.

EVERSPACE 2 is currently available on Steam, GOG and the Microsoft Store and is expected to be released on Xbox and PlayStation consoles when the full game launches in early 2023. This is when a fully optimized version for Steam Deck will also be available.