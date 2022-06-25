10 titles to watch and celebrate diversity and respect in LGBTQ+ pride month | Pride month | LGBTQ+ | pride | Cinema | netflix | HBO Max | Amazon-Prime | CHEK

The LGBTQ+ pride month It is the set of days in the year in which various festivities, marches and events are held in several countries, in order to celebrate diversity and express the pride of the homosexual community, in addition to raising awareness among the population of values ​​such as respect. and the acceptance that this human group deserves.

In this sense, the cinema has not been oblivious, showing a large number of films in which stories of all kinds are portrayed, from the crudest dramas based on real events, biographical films, to romantic comedies in which their protagonists show the diverse sensitivity of a community often misunderstood and rejected but never less human.

Lorena Obregón and Alvaro Treneman bring us 10 recommendations for movies, series and documentaries to celebrate diversity for Pride month, do you dare to see them? or what movie or series is missing?

Here is a list of 10 titles to celebrate diversity in LGBTQ+ pride month:

1. Call me by your name

In the summer of 1983, in northern Italy, Elio Perlman, a 17-year-old teenager, spends the holidays with his family in a 17th-century villa and dedicates himself to music and books until the arrival of Oliver, with who slowly begins a teenage summer romance. This film meant the springboard to stardom for actor Timotée Chalamet.

Available in Netflix.

Call me by your Name.

2. Philadelphia

Starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, this is a film that has become a cinema classic. It tells the story of a brilliant lawyer who is fired from the important buffet he works for after being diagnosed with the dreaded new disease that was beginning to wreak havoc on the gay community in New York in the 1980s: AIDS. Thus begins one of the most memorable legal battles in cinema. Emotional and one of the first films to represent the struggles of the LGBT community to larger audiences.

Available in Prime Video.

Philadelphia (Photo: Prime Video)

3. The Danish Girl

Einar and Gerda Wegener are a marriage of painters very committed to art. One day, Gerda asks her husband to pose wearing some dresses for her next play and the portraits turn out to be a success. This situation encourages Einar to adopt the appearance of a woman and accept her intersexuality. One inspired by the famous painter Lili Elbe, the first transgender woman to undergo sex reassignment surgery.

Available in Netflix

The Danish girl. (Photo: Lions Gate Entertainment)

4.Moon light

Winner of the Oscar for Best Picture, Moonlight moved audiences with its emotional story. Chiron is a young man from Miami who, in the midst of the drug cartel war in the city’s suburbs, discovers his homosexuality and how difficult it is for him to accept it in that violent environment. Realistic and emotional.

Available in HBOMax.

Moonlight “Moonlight”

5.Heart stopper

Revealed as one of Netflix’s recent hits, heart stopper is a series based on the graphic novel of the same name that follows the charming relationship of two young teenage students who feel an attraction that is impossible to hide since they start sitting together at school. Love at first sight, complicit and excited friends in a sweet and charming series.

Available in Netflix.

Heartstopper (Photo: Netflix)

6. A normal heart

The Normal Heart chronicles the beginnings of the AIDS pandemic in the 1980s, the devastating effects of this disease and how it negatively affected the LGBT community. The leading role falls on homosexual activists who try to fight against the prejudices of society and warn the rest of the Americans the truths about the serious disease. Mark Ruffallo and Matt Bomer stand out in the main cast, in a story that highlights the early days when the LGBT community stood out in the news.

Available in HBOMax.

The Normal Heart (Photo: HBO)

7. Carol

In 1950s New York, Therese Belivet works in a store and dreams of a better life. One day she meets Carol, a seductive woman with a better life than her own. However, the woman finds herself trapped in a marriage that does not make her happy. Elegant and subtle.

Available in HBOMax.

Carol (Photo: HBO)

8. The Homeless Club

The womanizer and drug addict Ron Woodroof, an electrician and macho ‘cowboy’, is diagnosed with HIV at a time when this disease was beginning to claim its first victims within the LGBT community that he rejects. With a life expectancy of only 30 days, Ron is sent home with the only help of a highly toxic drug. Faced with such a situation, Ron decides to manage to get other experimental drugs that extend his life, helped by the same community that he initially rejected. The performances of Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto are masterful, to the point of winning the Oscar in the categories for best actor and best supporting actor respectively.

Available in Prime Video and it is estimated that it will soon reach Netflix.

Dallas Buyers Club (Photo: Prime)

9 The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

Documentary that examines the life of transgender legend Marsha P. Johnson and her unexpected and mysterious death. She was found floating in the Hudson River and despite originally being ruled a suicide, many in the LGBTQ+ community believe she was murdered.

Available in Netflix.

10 milk

Harvey Milk, the first openly gay politician elected to public office in the US, was assassinated. At forty, tired of running away from himself, Milk decides to come out of the closet and start a business in California while fighting for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in a difficult time for this community. His work laid the foundation for many of the achievements that homosexual people enjoy.

Available in Amazon-Prime.

