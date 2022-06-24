Zaniolo, the smoke is still gray. Ronaldo, in altitude Mourinho

ZANIOLO RONALDO TIAGO PINTO – Those of Tiago Pinto yesterday in Milan. The director general of Rome met some agents, including Vigorelli, who is in charge of Nicolò Zaniolo. For the Tirana hero, the future in the Giallorossi is still uncertain. Meanwhile, the big hit requested by Mourinho increasingly joins the name of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Zaniolo smoked gray, Ronaldo possible dream

As stated in Leggo, Milan triggers negotiations and dreams. Pinto met the agent of Zaniolo to find out about the future of the player who aspires to a richer contract or another club able to satisfy him. There Rome does not move: if the number 22 wants 6 million then it counts 60 million. So ok for the renewal but with much lower figures. Seduced and abandoned by Juve and with Milan in the background, the player reflects. Meanwhile, the Roma fans are dreaming. The big blow demanded by Mourinho, who has returned from his holidays in Namibia, could be Cristiano Ronaldo. Yesterday some betting agencies closed the quota of his passage to the Rome because it is too low. A signal not to be underestimated as well as rumors of new contacts with Mendes.